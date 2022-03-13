Certain quarters trying to create artificial crisis in country: Nasim

Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim on Saturday said a class of dishonest businessmen, selfish quarters and political groups who do not believe in the spirit of the Liberation War and want to

make Bangladesh a communal country are trying to create an artificial crisis inside and outside of the country.

He was speaking to journalists before a virtual meeting of the central leaders in charge of the Barisal division with the grassroots leaders at the Awami League president's political office in Dhanmondi.

Bahauddin Nasim said, "The month of Ramadan is very close. Due to the Russia-Ukraine war and the Corona pandemic for the last few years, the price of goods has gone up in our country as well as in the international market. A political group is inciting a class of profiteers, opportunistic businessmen in various ways. They are conspiring in different ways to increase the sorrow and sufferings of the people."

"These evil forces destroy the harmony of the country. They want to destroy the stability of Bangladesh through communal politics. Awami League leaders and activists are able to confront those who want to destroy democracy," he added.

The AL Joint General Secretary said, "The government is working regularly on market monitoring. Strong steps are being taken by the government. The market is turning. Awami League leaders and activists stood by the people during the Corona pandemic. The party leaders and activists have also been asked to monitor the market on the instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. They have been instructed to report any irregularities to the law enforcement agencies. They are working."

"The anti-independence forces are trying to succeed by spreading anxiety and frustration among the people by saying that there is famine in the country, commodity prices are out of peoples' purchasing power and so on. They have failed to wage an anti-government movement," Nasim added.

Addressing the grassroots leaders and activists, he said, "You are the strength of Awami League. Party needs to be strengthened by organizing grassroots in the right direction. If grassroots leaders work on the field, the party will be stronger." AL central Executive Member Abul Hasnat Abdullah presided over the meeting. Party's Advisory Council Members Tofail Ahmed and Amir Hossain Amu gave virtual speeches. Organizing Secretary Afzal Hossain, International Affairs Secretary Shammi Ahmed, Executive Members Golam Kabir Rabbani Chinu and Anisur Rahman were present.

Meanwhile, Awami League presidents-general secretaries of districts under Barisal division, chairmen of district councils, party lawmakers, upazila and union Awami League presidents and general secretaries and chairmen elected with party symbols of the unions were virtually connected in the meeting.









