Sunday, 13 March, 2022, 2:18 PM
Home Front Page

DU Alumni Centenary Reunion Celebrations

100 alumni honoured posthumously

Published : Sunday, 13 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 232
DU correspondent

Emeritus Professor Sirajul Islam Chowdhury on Saturday said it is sad that the election of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) is not running, pleading, "When the democratic
system came, surprisingly, the election of the student union stopped. The election of the student union was a celebration. Meritorious students used to come out from the union."
He said this while addressing a discussion titled 'Dhaka University Alumni in the Journey of Bangladesh' held at 12:20pm on the occasion of Dhaka University's centenary, also the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the country's independence organised by the DU Alumni Association (DUAA).
More than 9,000 alumni of the association along with the guests from home and aboard attended the grand programme.
The inaugural function of the celebration began at 10:00am with recitation from holy books, performance of national anthem and hoisting of the national flag.
A surge of excitement runs through the members of Dhaka University Alumni Association as they assembled at a get-together at the varsity central playground in the city on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A surge of excitement runs through the members of Dhaka University Alumni Association as they assembled at a get-together at the varsity central playground in the city on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Motiul Islam, the oldest living student of the university, was present as the chief guest at the inaugural session while DUAA President AK Azad presided over the programme.
Addressing the discussion, Professor Sirajul Islam said, "While evaluating the past history of this hundred-year-old university, we have to keep in mind that no other university had to play such a role as this university had to play."
This university has contributed in the field of education as well as in the field of culture and society, he said.
Sirajul Islam said that talent is being smuggled from the country, adding, "Many of the young teachers who joined the university after independence have gone abroad and never returned."
Referring to the responsibility of the Alumni Association, he said that not only the infrastructure development of the university but also the quality of the university should be taken into consideration.
Among others, Energy, Power and Mineral Resources Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, former Agriculture Minister Matia Chowdhury, Prof Hamida Akhtar Begum, cultural figure Ramendu Majumdar, former FBBCI President Mir Nasir Hossain, former Member of Parliament Shamsuzzaman Dudu and DU Teachers' Association (DUTA) President Prof Md Rahmat Ullah were present in the programme.
100 eminent alumni of the university were honoured posthumously in the programme at 3:30pm and later a vibrant cultural programme was held from 5:30pm to 10:00pm.


