Sunday, 13 March, 2022, 2:18 PM
Extremist Connection

Mufti Hannan's younger brother Munshi arrested

Published : Sunday, 13 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192
Staff Correspondent

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested Munshi Iqbal Ahmed, 62, one of the organisers of the banned militant group, Ansar al-Islam, and brother of head of Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami Bangladesh (Huji-B) Mufti Hannan.
He was arrested from Rajashan area under Savar Police Station on Friday.
During Munshi Iqbal's arrest, mobile phones, extremist literature and leaflets used to spread extremism were seized from his possession, said RAB-4 Commander Additional DIG Mozammel Huque.
On a tip off, he was arrested during a raid in his brother-in-law's house in Rajashan area.
In addition, a RAB-4 press release said the arrested was once a leader of Harkat-ul-Jihad. He began working with Ansar al-Islam on May 21, 2004 after a grenade attack on former British High Commissioner Anwar Chowdhury at Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) shrine in Sylhet.
At present, he confessed to being one of the organisers of Ansar al-Islam. The other five to six members of the organisation were said to have met and discussed various issued on March 11 night. Evidence of various extremist conversations and propaganda has been found from his mobile phone records, the RAB official said.
According to the press release, there are four cases against him related to terrorism and vandalism in different police stations.


