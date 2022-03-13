Video
Saudi FM due Tuesday

Published : Sunday, 13 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 205

Bangladesh and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are keen to strengthen their political and investment relations as Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud will arrive in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen will hold a "tete-a-tete" with his Saudi counterpart at a city hotel on Wednesday morning which will be followed by
bilateral "political consultation" between the two countries at the same venue, an official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told UNB.
In his less than 24-hour visit at the invitation of Dr Momen, the Saudi Foreign Minister will also meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the official said.  
Ahead of the visit, Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Yussef Essa Al Dulaihan said the "dynamic partnership" and long-standing relations between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia will further flourish and reach to a new height.
Foreign Minister Dr Momen will receive his Saudi counterpart at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport upon his arrival at around 5pm on Tuesday.
He will host a dinner in honour of the Saudi Foreign Minister at a city hotel the same day.
On Wednesday, the Saudi Foreign Minister and Dr Momen will join the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Arabic Language Institute after the "political consultation" between the two countries.
Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman will host lunch in honor of the Saudi Foreign Minister.
The Saudi Foreign Minister is scheduled to leave Dhaka on Wednesday afternoon wrapping up his visit that might see signing of a number of cooperation documents. Foreign Minister Momen will see him off at the airport. The Saudi government says Bangladesh is a "remarkable country" and appreciates Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership, noting that her capacity to make "swift decisions" is keeping the country's economy on track.    -UNB


-UNB

