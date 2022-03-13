Video
Sunday, 13 March, 2022
Retired govt official held for hoarding oil

Published : Sunday, 13 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Police arrested a retried government official and seized 512 litres of cooking oil from his possession in Dhaka's Mohammadpur.
A former government official was identified as Layekuzzaman. He has illegally stored 512 litres of soybean oil in his house in the last six days hoping for more profit.
Mohammadpur police arrested Layekuzzaman, a
former official of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), from Lalmatia area in the capital on Friday (March 11) night during a raid.
"It is a criminal offence to keep 512 litres of soybean oil with anyone," said Biplob Kumar Sarker, Deputy Commissioner (Tejgaon Division) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) at a press conference on Saturday.
He said Layekuzzaman showed them a receipt of Shurjo Enterprize at Krishi Market. After scrutinizing the receipt, it was found that he bought only 40 litres of oil at Tk 159 a liter from there.
The rest of the oil was collected from different places. And, later, Layekuzzaman himself wrote oils price on the same receipt of Shurjo Enterprize.
Layekuzzaman thought that the oils price will be hiked during Ramadan. Hoping for more profit, he reserved the oils.
A case was filed under Special Power Act against Layekuzzaman with Mohammadpur Police Station. He will be sent to court seeking a seven-day remand.
Layekuzzaman worked at the Department of Agricultural Extension as a deputy assistant.
"We will investigate from whom the arrested person collected the oil and for how much money he bought it," Biplob Kumar Sarker said to the media.


