50 lakh poor people to get rice at Tk10 per kg soon: Minister

Agriculture Minister Dr. Muhammad Abdur Razzaque on Saturday said that the government is likely to provide 50 lakh marginalised people with rice at Tk10 per kg soon in a bid to relieve the pain of soaring commodity prices due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war

"We are concerned about the lower income working people. In this regards, we are planning to provide them with rice at subsidised price through open market sales. We have already decided to ensure rice for 50 lakh poor people at Tk10 per kg within the next few days," he said at a programme while visiting the Bangladesh Rice Research Institute in

Gazipur on Saturday. Visiting Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations Qu Dongyu, Agriculture Secretary Saidul Islam, Additional Secretary Ruhul Amin Talukder, BARC Executive Chairman Sheikh Mohammad Bakhtiyar, FAO ADG Jung-Jin Kim, Director General of the Rice Research Institute Shahjahan Kabir and other senior officials were present at the event.

Razzaque said the prices of food grains increased slightly due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. "But the government is making its all-out efforts to keep food prices at an affordable level."

The government usually conducts the Food-Friendly Programme (FFP) for five months in between March and April and September to November every year in two phases. Under the programme, more than 50 lakh poor and ultra poor families across the country get at least 30kg of rice at Tk 10 per kg only.











