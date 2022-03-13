Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 March, 2022, 2:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

50 lakh poor people to get rice at Tk10 per kg soon: Minister

Published : Sunday, 13 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 202
Staff Correspondent

Agriculture Minister Dr. Muhammad Abdur Razzaque on Saturday said that the government is likely to provide 50 lakh marginalised people with rice at Tk10 per kg soon in a bid to relieve the pain of soaring commodity prices due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war
"We are concerned about the lower income working people. In this regards, we are planning to provide them with rice at subsidised price through open market sales. We have already decided to ensure rice for 50 lakh poor people at Tk10 per kg within the next few days," he said at a programme while visiting the Bangladesh Rice Research Institute in
Gazipur on Saturday. Visiting Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations Qu Dongyu, Agriculture Secretary Saidul Islam, Additional Secretary Ruhul Amin Talukder, BARC Executive Chairman Sheikh Mohammad Bakhtiyar, FAO ADG Jung-Jin Kim, Director General of the Rice Research Institute Shahjahan Kabir and other senior officials were present at the event.
Razzaque said the prices of food grains increased slightly due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. "But the government is making its all-out efforts to keep food prices at an affordable level."
The government usually conducts the Food-Friendly Programme (FFP) for five months in between March and April and September to November every year in two phases. Under the programme, more than 50 lakh poor and ultra poor families across the country get at least 30kg of rice at Tk 10 per kg only.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt using BTRC, Info Ministry to stop freedom of speech: BNP
Russia-Ukraine conflict challenge in global food security: FAO
12 buses set on fire in Faridpur
Certain quarters trying to create artificial crisis in country: Nasim
100 alumni honoured posthumously
Mufti Hannan's younger brother Munshi arrested
Saudi FM due Tuesday
Retired govt official held for hoarding oil


Latest News
Zelensky speaks with Naftali Bennett about ways to stop fighting
Hadisur's body to reach Dhaka Monday noon
Mobile court fines Tk 50,000 for oil stocks in Lakshmipur
Ronaldo hat-trick sets all-time scoring record as Man Utd beat Spurs
Clash over Facebook post, 3 youths killed
Winter Paralympics to close after Ukraine, China athletes star
US authorizes $200 mn in additional military aid to Ukraine
Air raid sirens in multiple cities
Couple killed in Nilphamari road accident
BCL factional clash leaves 5 injured at JnU
Most Read News
Habiganj buses, truck collision leaves 4 dead
Restaurant owners demand commodities through TCB
Shakib takes a U-turn
Moudud Ahmad murdered, alleges wife
Mufti Hannan's brother arrested from Savar
French, German leaders urge immediate ceasefire in call with Putin
Educational instts to start classes in full swing from Mar 15
Bangladeshi woman dies in Kolkata hotel fire
Protests after Russian forces kidnap mayor in Ukraine
Disabled girl raped in Moulvibazar, one held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft