Sunday, 13 March, 2022, 2:17 PM
Covid: 3 deaths, 198 new cases

Positivity rate now 1.77pc

Published : Sunday, 13 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175
Staff Correspondent

The country recorded three more Covid-linked deaths in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday. The death tally stands at 29,108. Some 198 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,949,253.
Besides, 1,821 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing
up the 1,859,469 and overall recovery rate at 95.39 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  1.77 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.32 per cent and the death rate at 1.49 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 11,183 samples.
The deaths were recorded in Dhaka, Rajshahi and Barisal. All three deceased were male.


