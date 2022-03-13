Mismanagement riddle DGHS, Health Ministry

Tasmir Karim Ananda, a grade seven student of Shaheed Police Smrity College, has been vaccinated the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on January 28 and second dose on March 6. But when he goes to 'Surokkha' app which is being used for vaccination, he doesn't see his information added in the app. That is why he did not yet get his vaccination certificate even after two months of getting vaccinated.

During the pandemic, the most criticised was themismanagement of the health sector. Even after two years, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and the Health Ministry could not get rid of that mismanagement.

During the last two years of Covid-19 pandemic, there was a general fear among the people, as well as a crisis of intensive care unit (ICU), ventilator, high flow nasal cannula, central oxygen system, oxygen cylinder, ICU bed and all emergency medical supplies. Although the authorities concerned said that the crisis has gradually subsided.

Experts said that no concerted action has been taken since the outbreak began. The pandemic was rampant in the country due to lack of coordination

and mismanagement with the concerned ministries and departments, as well as reluctance of the general public to maintain the hygiene rules.

At the beginning of the pandemic, doctors complained about masks and PPE. They complained that the security equipment they were being given was not up to standard. Due to which many doctors and health workers are affected by the virus.

In the last two years, the country has witnessed Delta and Omicron aggression. But if it had been possible to take effective action from the beginning, there would not have been so many people infected and so many deaths.

Abu Jamil Faisal, a member of the public health expert group of the DGHS, expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of coordination with the overall covid management, including the coronavirus vaccine. He told about the inadequate collection of vaccines, mismanagement of mass vaccination, various types of vaccination activities in urban and rural areas.

He said, "People are being harassed at the vaccination centre. The reason for all the contradictions in Covid-19's programme is because of mismanagement, immaturity, unplannedand lack of foresight."

Prof Dr Md Robed Amin, a spokesman of the DGHS, said, "A few crores of students have been vaccinated all together from different centre. Some of them had birth certificate and some of them do not have any certificate but we have administered through slip and mobile number. Because of that it will take time to generate their information. ICT Ministry and the Health Ministry are working jointly."

