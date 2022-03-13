Video
Sunday, 13 March, 2022
'Risk worth taking': US rushes shoulder-fired missiles to Ukraine

Published : Sunday, 13 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 228

Washington, Mar 12: The United States and NATO are shipping weapons into Ukraine at breakneck speed, including highly sensitive items such as shoulder-fired missiles called man-portable air defence systems (MANPADS) that can take down aircraft.
The Western arms deliveries, another of which is expected to arrive in the
coming hours, have been vital to enabling Ukrainians to fight the invading Russian forces far more effectively and fiercely than US intelligence expected.
But moving those amounts of weaponry into the largest conflict in Europe since World War II carries with it risks that some could fall into the wrong hands - a possibility the West has considered.
"Frankly, we believe that risk is worth taking right now because the Ukrainians are fighting so skillfully with the tools at their disposal and they're using them so creatively," a senior US defence official said on Friday when asked about that danger.
Highly portable missiles such as Stinger surface-to-air missiles, which are a type of MANPAD, can help win wars, but in the past, they have also been lost, sold, or wound up in the arsenals of armed groups.    -AL JAZEERA


