Edible oil VAT waiver order has no effect

Government's announcement for withdrawing value added tax (VAT) on edible oil, grams and sugar imports and retail prices to give some relief to the consumers, in fact, came to no effect in the city's kitchen market.

The supply of edible oil in the shops is still short. Wholesalers say supplies from the mills are not yet available. However, the mill owners have never admitted this allegation.

There is still a crisis of edible oil in the markets across the country. Although the government withdrew VAT, it did not have much impact on the retail market.

Traders claim that they are being forced to sell at higher prices as they have already bought products from the company at higher prices.

The price of edible oil is increasing step by step in the local market and edible oil traders say that the price has increased in the world market.

Edible oil distributors had written to the government proposing an increase of Tk 12 per litre from March 1. However, the government did not agree.

After the inability to raise prices, the oil market became volatile. Wholesalers complain of not getting supply as per demand. As a result, retailers were not getting oil as per demand.

The government has decided to remove 15 per cent value added tax or VAT at the import level and 5 per cent at the retail level.

The decision was announced by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday. However, this order has not been issued yet in the form of notification.

This decision will reduce the cost of marketing oil. As a result, even if traders take the previous price, their profit will increase.

Earlier in the day, however, there was no change in the previous allegations about the supply of oil in the markets.

Md Halim Akter, a grocery trader at Hatirpool kitchen market in the capital told the Daily Observer, "Although they need 40 to 50 litres of oil per day, they are being given 5 to 10 litres.

Shawkat Mia, an oil trader on the second floor of Karwan Bazar, said, "The shop is empty, there is no oil. If you don't give it, it will be too late."

While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital, this correspondent found that a litre of bottled edible oil was sold at Tk 168 in Karwan Bazaar on

Saturday, but due to supply crisis, it is being sold at higher prices in some places.

According to the retail market, five liters of bottled soybeans have been sold at Tk 800 to Tk 840.

Retailers, on the other hand, are selling loose edible oil at Tk 155 to Tk 160 per kg and palm oil is being sold at Tk 145 to Tk 150 per kg.

A retailer in Karwan Bazar said, "Some people buy half a litre of loose soybean oil, some buy one litre. As a result, there are more buyers of loose soybean oil than bottled one. However, the supply is low; that is why the price of loose soybean is higher."

According to TCB, prices of five-litre bottles have risen by about 3 per cent in a week.

Later, the Public Relations Officer of the Finance Minister said that 15 per cent VAT on import of soybean oil and 5 per cent VAT on retail sale have been withdrawn.

So far no notification has been issued by NBR in this regard. As a result, it is unclear exactly what percentage of VAT has been revoked on a product and when it will be effective.

Meanwhile, the prices of grams and sugar have increased by Tk 2 to Tk 5 per kg in the city's kitchen market.

The demand for gram is usually high during Ramadan. Gram is now being sold at Tk 75 to Tk 80 per kg. A month ago, the product was sold at Tk 65 to Tk 70.

After remaining stable for a few months, the sugar market has started increasing again. The demand for sugar also increases during Ramadan. In the last week, open sugar was sold at Tk 78 to Tk 80 per kg. It is being sold at Tk 82 to Tk 85.

Meanwhile, Palol, kidney beans (barbati) and lady's finger as well as bitter gourd (karala) were sold at Tk 100 per kg. Other vegetables including ripe tomatoes at Tk 30 to Tk 40, cauliflower at Tk 50 to Tk 60, beans at Tk 40 to Tk 60 per kg, turnip at Tk 30 to Tk 40, carrots at Tk 20 to Tk 30, and radish at Tk 30 to Tk 40 per kg.







