Utilize youth’s potentials in ICT: Mustafa Jabbar

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar on Saturday called upon all concerned, including public bodies and trade and social organizations, to utilize the potentials in youth in the present time of digitization.

"Bangladesh is now a state of youth . . . I urge all concerned to come forward to use the potentials in youth in the information and communication technology (ICT) by taking different pragmatic steps," the minister told a function at Mirpur Indoor Stadium.

He added: "We are building a 'highway to digital technology' through the expansion of broadband internet connectivity across the country. So, the private sector, especially the concerned trade bodies and social organizations should come forward along with the government initiatives."

Noting that people's lives are now dependent on digital technology in almost every field, including industry, commerce and education, the minister said under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has been able to meet the challenges of the digital industrial revolution by creating digital connectivity and appropriate digital infrastructure.

"When the world's developed countries are suffering from the scarcity of working population, the door of opportunity has opened for Bangladesh for the younger generation, who are the great opportunity for the country," he added.

He mentioned that the young generation is capable of doing the impossible things as there is an ample opportunity and favorable environment in the country.

"Apart from educational institutions, we are working to provide high-speed internet in every village in the country," he said, emphasizing on the need to acquire digital skills in building a digital nation.

Without digital skills, one cannot live in the digital world, the minister, also a freedom fighter veteran, observed. -BSS