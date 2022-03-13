Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 March, 2022, 2:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

On last part of life

Published : Sunday, 13 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169

Dear Sir
The rate which the number of elderly people is increasing in the world, experts believe that the problem of aging will be the number one problem in the world in days to come. Aging is the last stage of life.  At this time life seems to be a setting sun, people have to spend their days through much helplessness requiring more sympathy and care of beloved ones, love and affection and even financial security. With their physical and mental strength decaying people are more in need of help. They have to depend on others financially, in some cases physically. Even after having children, one often has to live a lonely life without a partner.  They have to suffer from unbearable distresses together with hunger and malnutrition due to lack of basic requirements of life such as food, medical service etc.  

Even in our country, sufferings of old people are increasing in the changed social mindset. Under the globalized world, that familial bond in our country is also eroding. Everyone is busy with himself or herself. Amid this change old age centric socio-economic crisis is regularly on rise. We should forget, one day we will also become old.

I personally urge government to do something for the old section of the country so that they at least don't have to live their last part of their life feeling the life meaningless.
Jhontu
Old Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
On last part of life
Two years on, complacency still plagues global C-19 response
Russia-Ukraine war: Shameful biased stand of media
The community wellbeing perspective of socioeconomic development
Ukraine war and the Western arms deal
Budgetary supports in textile sector to save foreign currencies
Addressing traffic congestion of two major cities
We have to think about the country


Latest News
Zelensky speaks with Naftali Bennett about ways to stop fighting
Hadisur's body to reach Dhaka Monday noon
Mobile court fines Tk 50,000 for oil stocks in Lakshmipur
Ronaldo hat-trick sets all-time scoring record as Man Utd beat Spurs
Clash over Facebook post, 3 youths killed
Winter Paralympics to close after Ukraine, China athletes star
US authorizes $200 mn in additional military aid to Ukraine
Air raid sirens in multiple cities
Couple killed in Nilphamari road accident
BCL factional clash leaves 5 injured at JnU
Most Read News
Habiganj buses, truck collision leaves 4 dead
Restaurant owners demand commodities through TCB
Shakib takes a U-turn
Moudud Ahmad murdered, alleges wife
Mufti Hannan's brother arrested from Savar
French, German leaders urge immediate ceasefire in call with Putin
Educational instts to start classes in full swing from Mar 15
Bangladeshi woman dies in Kolkata hotel fire
Protests after Russian forces kidnap mayor in Ukraine
Disabled girl raped in Moulvibazar, one held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft