On last part of life

Dear Sir

The rate which the number of elderly people is increasing in the world, experts believe that the problem of aging will be the number one problem in the world in days to come. Aging is the last stage of life. At this time life seems to be a setting sun, people have to spend their days through much helplessness requiring more sympathy and care of beloved ones, love and affection and even financial security. With their physical and mental strength decaying people are more in need of help. They have to depend on others financially, in some cases physically. Even after having children, one often has to live a lonely life without a partner. They have to suffer from unbearable distresses together with hunger and malnutrition due to lack of basic requirements of life such as food, medical service etc.



Even in our country, sufferings of old people are increasing in the changed social mindset. Under the globalized world, that familial bond in our country is also eroding. Everyone is busy with himself or herself. Amid this change old age centric socio-economic crisis is regularly on rise. We should forget, one day we will also become old.



I personally urge government to do something for the old section of the country so that they at least don't have to live their last part of their life feeling the life meaningless.

Jhontu

Old Dhaka