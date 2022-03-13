The community wellbeing perspective of socioeconomic development

While writing on this topic some wonderful references come to mind. There is the very impactful book on community socioeconomic development by E F Schumacher entitled, Small is Beautiful, Economics as if People Mattered. In recent times there are the lucid works by Brundtland entitled, Our Common Future. There is the Bangladesh Nobel model of Grameen Bank that elevates the participatory power of the poor and disempowered. In the face of such and many more outstanding works on participatory socioeconomic development at the grassroots there is the clamour for micro entrepreneurial development to enable participatory development transformation.



How does this global perspective translate into the model of development for Bangladesh? How can we design a recommended grassroots-oriented socioeconomic participatory development that would convey a micro-social approach to sustainability and its attainment at the grassroots levels? In order to examine these questions widely within the participatory socioeconomic development approach in focus the definition of the grassroots needs to be understood first.



The grassroots comprise all and everything that link up in the furtherance of social structure in all facets of socioeconomic development by means of a participatory outlook. Thus, the grassroots framework of development principally includes codetermined linkages between increasing diversity of choices that convey wellbeing to individuals, households, economy and society at large. Within this generality of practicum there exist countless many details. One central model among these is that of the community driven by the principal objective criterion of wellbeing. Thereafter in this pursuit of national and global progress there exists the derived goal of economic growth and development.



The entire list of sustainability thereby belongs to the wellbeing criterion for the complementary common good of everyone and everything. The wellbeing criterion encompassing economic development and its varied representative elements convey the grassroots objective of community and its derived structure of participation in all that surrounds the human ecology that is enabled. The community model as a wellbeing objective criterion is an example of the ethical inclusiveness of socioeconomic development.



An example of the wellbeing model is that this includes the goal of socioeconomic development, appropriate structure of urban and rural development transformation, and management of sustainability with human resource enhancement. These and similar focus convey the comprehensive meaning of the grassroots for all segments of society at large. In such a community model of diversified participation with sectoral linkages, Bangladesh district mayorship, as an example, can adopt a similar community-based participative community model. Its segments will be assigned specific tasks within managerial groups supervising projects of feasible and micro entrepreneurial nature. The totality of all such projects district-wide would integrate the full scheme of socioeconomic development by interaction and participation between them in the widest scale of wellbeing forces for the common good.



Take a specific example of such a conglomeration of interdependent projects managed by feasible groups of the interactive community-wide diversity for shared and effective management. Roads, sewer, urban and rural infrastructure can be entrusted for development to a codetermined micro entrepreneurial planning and financial sharing between the national government, the district authority, the rural upazila (administrative sub-unit in a district), and urban business contribution (say by corporate taxes and public bonds).



The resulting rural-urban sector participation in this community-diversified development framework will interact and integrate with thesector in education, health, and organizational structure of another part of the community-oriented development. Appropriate technology for such projects and the employment intensity in the context of rural-urban participatory socioeconomic development will link with the human resource development sector at the grassroots understood in its wide ecological meaning, and so on.



In conclusion to this memorandum, especially meant for all who are involved in upazila socioeconomic development and its use of national support machinery, it is critical to understand and pursue good governance of development within an over-encompassing communitarian wellbeing model. Every other aspect of economic development ought to be governed by the predominant wellbeing objectivity. This is where the communitarian meaning of socioeconomic development abides. Sustainability is actualized. Effective management at the community and micro entrepreneurial levels of socioeconomic development is realized.

Professor Masudul Alam Choudhury (Retired), School of Business, Cape Breton University, Nova Scotia, Canada. Now Adjunct Professor & International Chair Post-Graduate Program in Islamic Economics & Finance Faculty of Economics, Trisakti University,

