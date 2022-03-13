Ukraine war and the Western arms deal



Md Zillur Rahaman



In most cases, however, the country spends more on weapons than it normally can, ignoring basic sectors such as education and health. The warring factions or freedom fighters or separatists or terrorists and militant groups from different countries also collect large quantities of weapons. In the present world, the deal of arms and military equipment is increasing day by day, both logically and irrationally.



Recently the United States of America (USA) and its European allies have been accused of inciting war in Ukraine. The Western media has also exaggerated war information in tandem with the USA and its allies, with many saying that the only purpose is to provoke Russia into a war with Ukraine and sell arms to Ukraine, a new form of arms deals.



Its truth was revealed in a recent report where the USA and many of its allies are selling arms to Ukraine in the name of various arms assistance even though these countries are not directly involved in the Ukraine war!



Russia launched an offensive in Ukraine on February 24, announcing a military operation. Russian military operations in Ukraine have intensified since the start of the operation. Russian troops are trying to capture one city after another.



In this context, the US-led Western world promised to support Kiev with money and weapons, even if it did not provide military assistance. According to the latest international media reports, the USA is sending about US$ 350 million in military aid to Ukraine.



Earlier, the USA sent US$ 60 million worth of weapons and ammunition to Russia when it began gathering troops on the border with Ukraine and sparked tensions between the USA and European countries. The State Department said the USA had provided the weapons and ammunition to Ukraine as part of a security assistance program.



Canada is sending about US$ 400 million in cash and US$ 25 billion in lethal weapons to Ukraine. On the other hand, the European Union is sending arms to any country for the first time. An estimated US$ 450 million worth of weapons have begun arriving in Kiev. The EU broke with tradition and for the first time announced that it would supply arms to a country outside the alliance.



The West began providing arms, financial support and training to Kiev, in addition to imposing sanctions on Moscow for the attack. The whole world is standing by to help Ukraine, the victim of the attack. Sending defense and ammunition in the name of humanitarian aid.



While hundreds of innocent people are being killed and destroyed one by one in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, millions of people are fleeing the streets as refugees; That's when different countries started sending arms in response to Art's call. As Russia intensifies its offensive against Kiev, it is supplying weapons in droves. Thousands of missiles, anti-tank weapons, stingers, ammunition, machine guns and sniper rifles are being provided to the Kiev forces. They are flowing into Ukraine through the Polish border. The country is turning into a warehouse of weapons!



The country's Western allies have begun sending weapons to Ukraine. Despite the promises made by 28 countries, a total of 22 countries, including 20 European countries, are sending large quantities of military equipment in response to the Russian government's request for a military operation.



These weapons and ammunition are entering Ukraine mainly through the western border of the country. Reaching Kiev by train, especially across the Polish border. Through this, virtually the entire Western world has sided with Ukraine. On the contrary, Russia is waging war alone without any cooperation.



For the first time in years, Germany is sending weapons to the conflict zone, changing its foreign policy. The country's nearly 1,000 anti-tank rockets and 500 surface-to-surface Stinger missiles and nine Hawaiians are now en route to Ukraine. Berlin is also supplying 14 military vehicles and 10,000 tons of fuel to Kiev. Five thousand of their anti-tank rockets are now on their way to Kiev. Denmark is sending 2,700 rockets. Norway is supplying two thousand M72 tank destroyers as well as several helmets. Finland is sending a large shipment of weapons to Ukraine, ignoring the Russian threat. The country's 1,500 rocket launchers, 2,500 assault rifles and 0.15 million rounds of ammunition are now on their way to Kiev.



France is also sending anti-aircraft and digital weapons. Belgium is sending 2,000 automatic rifles and 200 anti-tank weapons. The Czech Republic is sending 4,000 mortars, 30,000 pistols, 7,000 assault rifles and 3,000 machine guns. The Netherlands is sending 200 Stinger missiles, including several sniper rifles and helmets.



The EU is providing small arms and light weapons (SAMW) to Ukraine in addition to military assistance, according to the website of the British military intelligence agency Jens Information Service. Under this, Luxembourg is providing 100 small anti-tank weapons (NLAW). London will increase this number to two thousand by next January. Ukraine's neighbour Poland is set to supply Kiev with fighter jets, according to a report in the US media Newsline.



The arms deals of superpowers are working to destroy humanity in the name of diplomacy in the interest of expanding their death trade. Their main purpose is to find the hidden resources of the underworld rather than the people on the surface.



World leaders appeared at various international conferences and spoke of global peace and security. They promised to put food in people's mouths, not weapons. But there is a big difference between their words and deeds. Not only the western world, but also many other countries, big and small, are increasing their military strength.



Arms trade is growing concern all over the world. In the last few years, their allocation to the military has also increased dramatically. In that case, America is above all and Europe, China and Russia are not far behind these. Experts say that if the arms deal continues to grow in the future, the threat of greater unrest like in Ukraine cannot be ruled out, world will be more vulnerable and unrest.

Md Zillur Rahaman,

Banker and Columnist







