Budgetary supports in textile sector to save foreign currencies



Mohd Khorshed Alam



The sector flourished at the availability of gas, cheaper manpower and at investors' willingness for own country's industrialization but in course of time both gas prices and wages are have become higher and it is continuously going up. Gas pressure is becoming low day by day that in peak manufacturing hour gas pressure becomes at a point which can't run factory and machines become shut down for many hours a day.



Billions of Taka is already invested in this sector by entrepreneurs and it is meeting demands for both domestic and exports. But in compare with growing needs for local market as well as demands for export market the sector is not being nourished properly. In budgetary measures nothing helpful is taken by the government in the previous days.



In this growing situation I request to the government and its officials to take some measures in the upcoming national budget for the financial year 2022-2023 (FY23). As an entrepreneur I feel the following measures would be helpful for overall textile industry if taken in the budget.



As we have no own cotton so to make export competitive the government needs to withdraw duty and taxes (AIT, VAT) on import of all man-made fibres. At this initiative of withdrawing all types of duty and tax the local spinning, weaving and textile industries will grow a lot to feed the rising demands for man-made fabrics both in local and international market.



Besides it will also save foreign currency as if duty is withdrawn it will be termed as textile sector raw materials locally as a result it will act as an import substitute for manmade fabrics. The other sector is home textile. In home textile Pakistan is our main competitor. To strengthen local home textile the government should provide 17.5 per cent incentives as stimulus incentives supports on export for home textiles. So market will be expanded.



As for the last two years business was hampered due to prolonged coronavirus pandemic, it is an urgent need to reduce corporate tax on textile by 3 per cent to 12 per cent for the next five years to strengthen its growth from existing 15 per cent. Currently readymade garment exporters pay only 10 per cent corporate tax and on the other hand they get 4 per cent cash incentives on their exports.



Currently 64 billion meters of fabrics are being manufactured locally every year by the textile mills by using local yarns whereas once it was being imported but at investments by our entrepreneurs and by using latest technology it is being manufactured locally and it is saving huge foreign currency as import substitute. But demands are growing every month and on the same time still now imports are also growing to meet the demands. So to enhance local capacity for more manufacture and also be competitive we demand to reduce VAT on local fabrics by Tk1 to Tk2 per kilogram instead of existing Tk3 per KG on average basis.



Currently there is under valuation of synthetic fabrics. The garment importers show the real import (under bonded facilities) value that is $10 per kg in the customs but the import of same type of fabrics (for local consumption) is shown at only $3 per kilogram by importers as a result the government in one side loosing revenue and on the other side they are hampering local industry. So in the budget the there should be an arrangements that such double pricing will be demolished that values should be same for both bonded and local use.



In the budget the government should raise cash incentives on remittance to increase its inflow and it could be equal to incentives on export earnings on readymade garments. To save local textile mills another step that the government should take is imposing duty to at least 20 per cent on import of yarns for handlooms industry. It can discourage of use existing duty free yarns for handloom industry to other purposes.



Once common wealth of independent states (CIS) the former Soviet Union states use to export cotton to many other countries as they grow huge amount of cotton every year. But now they themselves are in manufacture of cotton yarns and fabrics. As a result there are two competitions from those side one they are becoming our competitor and another we our cotton outsourcing are narrowing.



Uzbekistan one of the CIS member currently giving different facilities to their importers for cotton made products so Bangladesh needs to be competitive with them in different ways including making raw materials (both cotton and manmade) duty free import for local manufacturers. And in the coming national budget facilities should be devised. The country is advancing ahead with their gas and power and it is cheaper place for investments by both their own and foreign investors. Though its wages are high, their workers skill is 30 per cent higher than Bangladesh.



Now we have many competitors as a result competition is also high but if the government supports the local investors then there will be many other investors earning of foreign exchanges will also rise to feed the growing economy. I think energy is the first sector to be supported and there also should be strong monitoring system in lowering wastages of energy.



The government in budget can also give several indications in avoiding double standards in payments between deemed exports and Letter of Credit based imports. Once this discrimination is eliminated local industries will grow faster and manufactures can make their products and services more competitive than existing higher costs of doing business.

The Writer is Chairman of the Little Group and a former director of Bangladesh Textile Manufacturers

and Exporters Association

















