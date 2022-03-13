

EU mission to review rights standards for GSP



The team will assess Bangladesh's progress on ensuring a safe working environment and compulsory primary education. More importantly, it will especially look at the implementation status of the action plan on the labour and human rights situation, according to core international conventions enumerated in the EU's Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) Regulation.



It is worth mentioning that Bangladesh is currently enjoying duty-free access to 27 EU countries for all products except arms. However, the current GSP scheme announced by the EU will end in 2023 and a new scheme in its place will take effect from 2024. Meanwhile, to stay eligible for the EBA facility in the EU market, labour ministry formulated a time-bound roadmap and submitted it to the EU according to the organisation's suggestion.



Recently, the EU has intensified its engagement with three EBA beneficiaries: Bangladesh, Cambodia, and Myanmar. This engagement is related to shortcomings in fundamental human rights and labour standards. The EU has started the "enhanced engagement" with Bangladesh due to concerns with the country's overall adherence to human and labour rights.



With regards to labour rights, the engagement builds on the "Sustainability Compact", an initiative between the EU, the US, Canada, Bangladesh and the International Labour Organization which focuses on strengthening the freedom of association, the right to collective bargaining, and the promotion of responsible business conduct.



Undoubtedly, it is an ominous sign for us that the EU is concerned about a number of human rights related developments in Bangladesh including, shrinking space for civil society actors, freedom of expression, the right to peaceful assembly, extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and torture, as well as discrimination and violence against ethnic and religious minorities.



Under these circumstances, the European Commission has asked the Bangladesh government to improve freedom of expression and the space for civil society and to better investigate cases of alleged torture, ill treatment, extrajudicial killings, and enforced disappearances. Moreover, with the "enhanced engagement" the European Commission expects further progress in aligning domestic policies with the fundamental ILO conventions.



