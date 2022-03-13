Video
Home Countryside

Two killed, six injured in separate road mishaps

Published : Sunday, 13 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 171
Our Correspondents

Two people have been killed and six others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Barishal and Dinajpur, on Friday.
BARISHAL: Two people were killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in the district on Friday.
A young man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Mehendiganj Upazila of the district in the morning.
The deceased was identified as Rubel Molla, 25, son of Yunus Molla, a resident of the upazila.
The injured are: Quddus, 23, and Sohel, 24.
Police and local sources said an auto-rickshaw carrying the trio turned turtle after losing its control over the steering in Old Launch Station area in the morning, which left Rubel dead on the spot and two others injured.  
On the other hand, a man was killed and another injured in a road accident in the city on Friday noon.
The deceased was identified as Kabir Talukder, 30, a resident of Kalu Shah Road area in the city.
Police and local sources said Kabir along with another was going to Dapdapia at noon riding by a motorcycle.
At one stage, a truck hit the motorcycle in Rupatali area on the Barisha-Dapdapia Road, leaving Kabir dead on the spot and another rider seriously injured.
DINAJPUR: Three people were injured as tractor collided head-on with a car in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Friday night.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chirirbandar Police Station (PS) Bazlur Rashid said a car carrying Dinajpur Zonal Settlement Officer Md Shamsul Azam and his wife was heading towards Parbatipur from Dinajpur Town at night.
A sand-laden tractor from the opposite direction collided head-on with the car on the way at around 9pm, which left three people injured.
The injured were taken to Dinajpur General Hospital.
A case has been filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.



