92 destitute families living well in Cumilla Ashrayan houses



The newly built Ashrayan houses at Golaperchar in Daudkandi Upazila. photo: observer

A visit to Golaperchar, Amirabad, Viktala, and Laxmipur Ashrayan project areas in Daudkandi Upazila of the district found their peaceful living; arrays of semi-pucca houses were seen in Golaperchar Ashrayan on both banks of the Gomti River; a picture of wonderful bond was seen among 52 families; on one side of the shelter it is the Golaperchar Mujib Barsha Village Primary School.

Besides, houses have been handed over to 9 families in Viktala area of the upazila, 5 families in Laxmipur, 2 families in Kalapur and 2 in Mohammadpur areas. The remaining 22 families have been sheltered at Amirabad Ashrayan.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Kamrul Hasan opened the school on October 10 in the last year. Children of these families are studying in the school. On the other side, a spacious pond is located.

Auto-rickshaw Driver Moslem Uddin, a dweller of the area, and at least 16 other men and women, including his wife Aklima, came up with their old-day stories of hardship-living.

Fifty-five year old Amir Hossain of Amirabad Ashrayan, who was sitting on a wheelchair in the corridor of his house No. 30, said, he lost one leg in a truck accident; he sold his house and became landless to raise treatment cost; his wife was used to run the family by her little earning; at one stage, his wife also fell ill and died without treatment; now he started to live in shack with two daughters; later on, he got two decimals of land worth Tk 10 lakh and new house.

"It's like a dream, never imagined in life," he said. Now his second wife is running the family by her earning as domestic aid. He is very happy to get the land and the house.

Sathi Akhter, recipient of house No.16, said, she is living with a family of five members. Her family is living on the earning she makes by selling clothes manufactured with the sewing machine given by the government. She is planning to send his children to school and educate them properly. Now house recipients demanded of the government to take steps for employment.

Daudkandi Upazila Chairman Major (Rtd.) Mohammad Ali Sumon, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Kamrul Islam Khan, Assistant Commissioner-Land Sukanto Saha are always taking care of these families.

UNO said, "We have got 210 houses allotted. Of these 92 ones have been handed over."

He further said, illegal structures from Donarchar in the municipal area have been demolished; 118 houses are being constructed on 2 acres of land worth Tk 60 crore in different places; children are studying in the primary school of Golaperchar Asrayan; a work is underway to build a school for the children of Viktala Asrayan and Bede Palli; and initiatives have been taken to make dwellers self-reliant.

"We are supervising different issues including safety, entertainment and healthcare," he maintained.















