Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 March, 2022, 2:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two murdered in Rangpur, Dinajpur

Published : Sunday, 13 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 160
Our Correspondents

Two people have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Rangpur and Dinajpur, on Friday.
RANGPUR: A man was allegedly stabbed to death by his brother-in-law in Jummatari Panir Tanki area in the district on Friday evening over a land dispute.
The deceased was identified as Ashraful, 30.
Police and local sources said Shahjahan Mia, a resident of Panir Tanki area, had been at loggerheads with his sister-in-law for a long time.
As a sequel to it, Yasin and his cohorts equipped with lethal weapons attacked on Ashraful and his brother Siam in the evening on Friday, leaving Ashraful dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Injured Siam was taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.
However, the law enforcers arrested six people in this connection.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Haragach Police Station (PS) Rezaul Karim confirmed the incident.  
DINAJPUR: A man, who was injured in a clash with his friends in Sadar Upazila of the district, died at Dinajpur M Abdur Rahman Medical College Hospital on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Rashid, 32, son of Moslem Uddin, a resident of Mollapara Village under Chehelgazi Union in the upazila. He was a construction worker by profession. Police and local sources said Rashid along with his three friends went to Raniganj Santal Para area to drink local liquor on Thursday.
At that time, Rashid locked into a clash with his friends following an altercation, which left him critically injured.
Injured Rashid was taken to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital.
Later, he succumbed to his injuries there on Friday while undergoing treatment.   
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, the law enforcers arrested one person in this connection.
The arrested man is Ashiq, 23, son of Jahangir, a resident of Barail Mollapara area in the upazila.
The other two accused Rashed, 19, and Ujjal Roy, 25, went into hiding soon after the incident.
Kotwali PS OC (Investigation) Asaduzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to arrest the other accused.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two killed, six injured in separate road mishaps
92 destitute families living well in Cumilla Ashrayan houses
Two murdered in Rangpur, Dinajpur
Two drown in two districts
69 detained on different charges in five districts
Selling surface soil from cropland rampant at Raipura
Teachers formed a human chain on the Shaheed Minar premises in Feni Town
Two students ‘commit suicide’ in Patuakhali, Pirojpur


Latest News
Zelensky speaks with Naftali Bennett about ways to stop fighting
Hadisur's body to reach Dhaka Monday noon
Mobile court fines Tk 50,000 for oil stocks in Lakshmipur
Ronaldo hat-trick sets all-time scoring record as Man Utd beat Spurs
Clash over Facebook post, 3 youths killed
Winter Paralympics to close after Ukraine, China athletes star
US authorizes $200 mn in additional military aid to Ukraine
Air raid sirens in multiple cities
Couple killed in Nilphamari road accident
BCL factional clash leaves 5 injured at JnU
Most Read News
Habiganj buses, truck collision leaves 4 dead
Restaurant owners demand commodities through TCB
Shakib takes a U-turn
Moudud Ahmad murdered, alleges wife
Mufti Hannan's brother arrested from Savar
French, German leaders urge immediate ceasefire in call with Putin
Educational instts to start classes in full swing from Mar 15
Bangladeshi woman dies in Kolkata hotel fire
Protests after Russian forces kidnap mayor in Ukraine
Disabled girl raped in Moulvibazar, one held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft