Two murdered in Rangpur, Dinajpur

Two people have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Rangpur and Dinajpur, on Friday.

RANGPUR: A man was allegedly stabbed to death by his brother-in-law in Jummatari Panir Tanki area in the district on Friday evening over a land dispute.

The deceased was identified as Ashraful, 30.

Police and local sources said Shahjahan Mia, a resident of Panir Tanki area, had been at loggerheads with his sister-in-law for a long time.

As a sequel to it, Yasin and his cohorts equipped with lethal weapons attacked on Ashraful and his brother Siam in the evening on Friday, leaving Ashraful dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Injured Siam was taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

However, the law enforcers arrested six people in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Haragach Police Station (PS) Rezaul Karim confirmed the incident.

DINAJPUR: A man, who was injured in a clash with his friends in Sadar Upazila of the district, died at Dinajpur M Abdur Rahman Medical College Hospital on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Rashid, 32, son of Moslem Uddin, a resident of Mollapara Village under Chehelgazi Union in the upazila. He was a construction worker by profession. Police and local sources said Rashid along with his three friends went to Raniganj Santal Para area to drink local liquor on Thursday.

At that time, Rashid locked into a clash with his friends following an altercation, which left him critically injured.

Injured Rashid was taken to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries there on Friday while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers arrested one person in this connection.

The arrested man is Ashiq, 23, son of Jahangir, a resident of Barail Mollapara area in the upazila.

The other two accused Rashed, 19, and Ujjal Roy, 25, went into hiding soon after the incident.

Kotwali PS OC (Investigation) Asaduzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to arrest the other accused.



















