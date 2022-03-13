Video
Two drown in two districts

Published : Sunday, 13 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157
Our Correspondents

A college student and a minor boy drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Cox's Bazar and Dinajpur, recently.
COX'S BAZAR: A college student drowned in the Bay of Bengal in Cox's Bazar Sea Beach on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Shahed Hossain Bappi, 20, son of Shamsul Alam, a resident of Tecchipul area under Fatekharkul Union in Ramu Upazila of the district. He was an honours first year student at Ramu Government Degree College.
Additional Superintend of Cox's Bazar Tourist Police Mohammad Mahiuddin Ahmed said Bappi along with his six friends went to the sea at Sugandha Point to take a bath in the morning.
At one stage, Bappi and one Mohammad Musa, 21, son of Abul Hashem of Tecchipul and an honours third year student of Ramu College, went missing in the sea at around 10am.
Being informed, members of Life Guard conducted a rescue operation, and found Musa in critical condition.
Later, the body of Bappi was found floating.   
Both of them were rushed to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Bappi dead.
DINAJPUR: A minor boy drowned in the Atrai River in Khansama Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Labib, 8, son of Asadul Islam, a resident of Gobindapur Village under Alokjhari Union in the upazila. He was a second grader at Khansama Model Government Primary School.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Labib along with his two friends went to the Atrai River to take a bath at noon.
At one stage, Labib went missing in the river.
Being informed, fire service personnel from Khansama Fire Service and Civil Defence conducted a rescue operation and rescue him.
They, later, rushed him to Khansama Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.


