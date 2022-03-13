69 detained on different charges in five districts

A total of 69 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in five districts- Rajshahi, Noakhali, Kurigram, Munshiganj and Bogura, recently.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 37 people have been arrested on different charges in separate drives in the city recently.

Detective Branch (DB) of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), in a drive, arrested a total of 16 gamblers from Chandrima area in the city on Thursday night.

The arrested persons are Abu Taleb, 40, Rabiul, 55, Rafiqul, 42, Rabiul Islam, 38, Reza, 50, Abdul Majid, 32, Anisur Rahman, 32, Matiur Rahman, 35, Lalon, 45, Shamim Hossain, 36, Tuhin Ali, 41, Abdur Rashid, 50, Delwar, 36, Shahid Islam, 33, Monir, 31, Mamun, 33, Razib, 38.

Arefin Jewel, Commissioner of DB Police said they were arrested on charge of gambling. Seven sets of playing card and Tk 15,460 in cash were also seized from their possession during the drive.

However, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order, police official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police, in separate drives from Saturday night till Sunday morning, arrested 21 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Sunday.

Among the arrestees, eight had arrest warrant, five were drug addicts and the rest have been detained on various charges.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI: Two fugitive convicts were arrested by police in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The arrested persons are: Mahfuz, 50, son of late Noor Mohammad, a resident of Hariballavpur Village under Alaiyarpur Union, and Bahar, 35, son of Nurul Amin Master of Enayet Nagar Village in the upazila.

One of the fugitive convicts who was sentenced to life-term imprisonment, has been arrested after 16 years, while another was a convict in a murder cases, who has remained absconding for almost 9 years.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Begumganj Police Station (PS) conducted a drive in Chandra area of Gazipur District, and arrested them from Gacha on Thursday night.

Superintend of Noakhali Police Shahidul Islam confirmed the matter in a press release on Friday afternoon.

Arrested Mahfuz was sentenced to life imprisonment in a case in 2006 while Bahar was a fugitive accused in two murder cases and one arms case.

However, the arrested convicts were handed over to the judicial court, the police official added.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Police arrested a total of 16 people on charge of gambling in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested persons are: Moyadan Ali, 68, Yad Ali, 48, Omar Ali, 56, Abdul Aziz, Jahangir Alam, 32, Mominul Islam, 60, Khaybar Ali, 35, Mahbubur Rahman, 27, Saiful Islam, 28, Mizanur Rahman, 36, Mojammel Haque, 49, Asadul Haque, 36, Rabiul Islam, 45, Nur Rahman, 45, Lutfar Rahman, 46, Faizar Rahman, 40.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Char Bishnupur area under Kedara Union of the upazila at night and arrested them red-handed while they were gambling.

Besides, Tk 7,060 in cash was also recovered from their possession at that time.

After filing of a case under the Gambling Act, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kachakata PS Jahedul Islam confirmed the matter.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: A total of 13 people were arrested by police on different charges in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The arrested persons are Anisur, 19, Sohan, 17, Iqbal, 17, Nur Alam, 15, Nazrul Islam, 50, Asma Begum, 35, Jerin Akter, 15, and Merina Akter, 13.

Sreenagar PS OC Aminul Islam said they were arrested in separate drives conducted in different areas in the upazila.

However, the arrested were produced before the court, the OC added.

BOGURA: A man was arrested along with firearms from Atapara area under Bogura Municipality on Monday night.

The arrested person is Mithun Khan alias Liton Bihari, 35, son of late Nehal Bihari, a resident of Latifpur Colony area under Bogura Municipality.

He was arrested by Detective Branch (DB) of Police from Atapara area at night.

A foreign pistol, a magazine and a round of bullet were seized from his possession, police said.

Superintend of Police (SP) in Bogura Sudeep Kumar Chakrabarty confirmed the matter at a press conference at his office around at 11:30am on Tuesday.

He said Mithun is an identified criminal of the town. He has been carrying out terrorist activities in different parts of the city for a long time. There are four cases against him including murder, kidnapping, extortion, and drug trafficking.

After filing of a case under the Arms Act with Bogura Sadar PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order, the SP added.











