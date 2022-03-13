Selling surface soil from cropland rampant at Raipura



The photo shows soil being taken to a brick kiln at Raipura. photo: observer

According to field sources, after being cut, the surface soil is brought to brick fields. After losing the fertile surfaces, croplands are losing their productivities. Many lands have turned fallow. The crop production is decreasing in the upazila.

Taking the advantage of the administrative silent exercise, brick kiln operators are cutting the surface soil by excavators. They are alluring farmers in different tricks to sell surface soil. If they cannot be managed in persuasion, then at threat the surface soil is cut away from their croplands.

A visit found three brick kilns in No. 20 Char Village at Maheshpur Union in the upazila. These are AMB, Ekata and Mitali.

Brick kiln operators said, after fruitful negotiation with the local administration, they are bringing away soil from croplands to run their kilns. But it was denied by the local administration.

Preferring anonymity, few farmers said, "We and chairman are protesting soil lifting, but it is not heeded. The traders are sorting out main croplands from middle fields and purchasing soil. After lifting surface soil from a land piece, the adjoining croplands get into erosion threat. In fear of breaking down, the farmers of adjacent lands agree to sell their land soil. It is a tactic and a silent threat. So, cropland is getting damaged one after another."

Whenever men of the administration are heard coming, they are managed to go back, the farmers added.

When asked about tractors plying on cropland road they said, they (kiln operators) are influential; if not allowed, they make road forcibly.

"So we have allowed to make road on croplands before asking and got some money," they maintained.

Manager of Ekata Brick kiln Babu Mia declined to make any comment.

In reply to a question how they are bringing in soil from croplands, Proprietor of AMB Brick kiln Alamgir turned nonchalant saying,

"You ask it to land owners. Why have come to kiln? We purchase soil. We don't know how it comes and from where. "

Upazila Agriculture Officer Mostafizur Rahman said, there is possibility for croplands to be damaged due to soil selling to manufacture bricks. I will talk with upazila administration in this regard, he added.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Azgar Hossain said, after inquiry necessary measures will be taken against brick kilns; child labour is banned; and there is no scope for raising any industrial unit or brick kiln on agriculture lands.

Besides, the upazila administration is not involved in the act of soil selling, he added.

















