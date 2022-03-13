Two students ‘commit suicide’ in Patuakhali, Pirojpur

A schoolgirl and an SSC examinee have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Patuakhali and Pirojpur, in three days.

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: A schoolgirl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

Deceased Manzila Akhter, 15, was the daughter of Md Hanif Hawlader, a resident of Sabujbag Residential area in the upazila sadar. She was a ninth grader at Begum Arefatunnesa Girls' High School in Dashmina.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Manmzila hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of her room in the house at around 9:45pm.

Her mother spotted the body of Manzila hanging from the ceiling at around 10:30pm and started screaming.

Hearing her scream, locals rushed in and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.

An unnatural death case was filed with Dashmina Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dashmina PS Md Mehedi Hasan confirmed the incident.

INDURKANI, PIROJPUR: An SSC examinee has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Indurkani Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Deceased Riaz Hawlader, 16, was the son of Sobahan Hawlader, a resident of Hogalbunia Village under Parerhat Union in the upazila. He was an SSC examinee from Parerhat Rajlaxmi High School in the area this year.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Hafez Abul Bashar said Riaz demanded to his elder brother to buy him a smart phone. As his brother refused to buy him the mobile phone, Riaz hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house at night.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the UP member added.

Indurkani PS OC Enamul Haque confirmed the incident.



