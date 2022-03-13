Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 March, 2022, 2:15 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two students ‘commit suicide’ in Patuakhali, Pirojpur

Published : Sunday, 13 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 186
Our Correspondents

A schoolgirl and an SSC examinee have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Patuakhali and Pirojpur, in three days.
DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: A schoolgirl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
Deceased Manzila Akhter, 15, was the daughter of Md Hanif Hawlader, a resident of Sabujbag Residential area in the upazila sadar. She was a ninth grader at Begum Arefatunnesa Girls' High School in Dashmina.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Manmzila hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of her room in the house at around 9:45pm.
Her mother spotted the body of Manzila hanging from the ceiling at around 10:30pm and started screaming.
Hearing her scream, locals rushed in and informed the matter to police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.
An unnatural death case was filed with Dashmina Police Station (PS) in this connection.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dashmina PS Md Mehedi Hasan confirmed the incident.
INDURKANI, PIROJPUR: An SSC examinee has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Indurkani Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
Deceased Riaz Hawlader, 16, was the son of Sobahan Hawlader, a resident of Hogalbunia Village under Parerhat Union in the upazila. He was an SSC examinee from Parerhat Rajlaxmi High School in the area this year.
Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Hafez Abul Bashar said Riaz demanded to his elder brother to buy him a smart phone. As his brother refused to buy him the mobile phone, Riaz hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house at night.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the UP member added.
Indurkani PS OC Enamul Haque confirmed the       incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two killed, six injured in separate road mishaps
92 destitute families living well in Cumilla Ashrayan houses
Two murdered in Rangpur, Dinajpur
Two drown in two districts
69 detained on different charges in five districts
Selling surface soil from cropland rampant at Raipura
Teachers formed a human chain on the Shaheed Minar premises in Feni Town
Two students ‘commit suicide’ in Patuakhali, Pirojpur


Latest News
Zelensky speaks with Naftali Bennett about ways to stop fighting
Hadisur's body to reach Dhaka Monday noon
Mobile court fines Tk 50,000 for oil stocks in Lakshmipur
Ronaldo hat-trick sets all-time scoring record as Man Utd beat Spurs
Clash over Facebook post, 3 youths killed
Winter Paralympics to close after Ukraine, China athletes star
US authorizes $200 mn in additional military aid to Ukraine
Air raid sirens in multiple cities
Couple killed in Nilphamari road accident
BCL factional clash leaves 5 injured at JnU
Most Read News
Habiganj buses, truck collision leaves 4 dead
Restaurant owners demand commodities through TCB
Shakib takes a U-turn
Moudud Ahmad murdered, alleges wife
Mufti Hannan's brother arrested from Savar
French, German leaders urge immediate ceasefire in call with Putin
Educational instts to start classes in full swing from Mar 15
Bangladeshi woman dies in Kolkata hotel fire
Protests after Russian forces kidnap mayor in Ukraine
Disabled girl raped in Moulvibazar, one held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft