Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 March, 2022, 2:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Madrasa student electrocuted at Gafargaon

Published : Sunday, 13 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158
Our Correspondent

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, Mar 12: A madrasa student was electrocuted in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Mohammad Arafat, 7, son of Hafez Ibrahim Mia, a resident Digha Village in the upazila. He was a student of Digha Mridhabari Nurani Hafizia Madrasa.
Local and the deceased's family sources said the boy came in contact with a live electric wire at his house in the morning, which left him dead on the spot.
Director of Digha Mridhabari Nurani Hafezia Madrasa Maulana Shakhawat Hossain confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two killed, six injured in separate road mishaps
92 destitute families living well in Cumilla Ashrayan houses
Two murdered in Rangpur, Dinajpur
Two drown in two districts
69 detained on different charges in five districts
Selling surface soil from cropland rampant at Raipura
Teachers formed a human chain on the Shaheed Minar premises in Feni Town
Two students ‘commit suicide’ in Patuakhali, Pirojpur


Latest News
Zelensky speaks with Naftali Bennett about ways to stop fighting
Hadisur's body to reach Dhaka Monday noon
Mobile court fines Tk 50,000 for oil stocks in Lakshmipur
Ronaldo hat-trick sets all-time scoring record as Man Utd beat Spurs
Clash over Facebook post, 3 youths killed
Winter Paralympics to close after Ukraine, China athletes star
US authorizes $200 mn in additional military aid to Ukraine
Air raid sirens in multiple cities
Couple killed in Nilphamari road accident
BCL factional clash leaves 5 injured at JnU
Most Read News
Habiganj buses, truck collision leaves 4 dead
Restaurant owners demand commodities through TCB
Shakib takes a U-turn
Moudud Ahmad murdered, alleges wife
Mufti Hannan's brother arrested from Savar
French, German leaders urge immediate ceasefire in call with Putin
Educational instts to start classes in full swing from Mar 15
Bangladeshi woman dies in Kolkata hotel fire
Protests after Russian forces kidnap mayor in Ukraine
Disabled girl raped in Moulvibazar, one held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft