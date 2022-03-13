Madrasa student electrocuted at Gafargaon

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, Mar 12: A madrasa student was electrocuted in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Arafat, 7, son of Hafez Ibrahim Mia, a resident Digha Village in the upazila. He was a student of Digha Mridhabari Nurani Hafizia Madrasa.

Local and the deceased's family sources said the boy came in contact with a live electric wire at his house in the morning, which left him dead on the spot.

Director of Digha Mridhabari Nurani Hafezia Madrasa Maulana Shakhawat Hossain confirmed the incident.
















