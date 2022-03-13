19 nabbed, drugs seized in 14 districts

A total of 19 people including two women have been arrested and a huge volume of drugs were seized in separate drives in 14 districts- Cox's Bazar, Kurigram, Joypurhat, Chandpur, Pabna, Rangamati, Brahmanbaria, Kishoreganj, Habiganj, Barishal, Bogura, Meherpur, Khulna and Mymensingh, recently.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have recovered 170,000 yaba tablets in separate drives in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Friday.

BGB Cox's Bazar-34 Battalion Commander Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Mehedi Hossain Kabir said the operations were conducted from Thursday midnight to Friday morning in Lal Bara Pahar and Purba Farir Bheel areas in Ukhiya Upazila.

However, the BGB official said the traffickers managed to flee the scenes during the raids.

A case has been registered against the unidentified accused with Ukhiya Police Station (PS) in this connection, the BGB official added.

KURIGRAM: Two people have been detained along with drugs in separate drives in Bhurungamari and Nageshwari upazilas of the district recently.

Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with hemp and yaba tablets from Bhurungamari Upazila at dawn on Friday.

The arrested person is Sheikh Farid, 29, son of Amzad Dewani, a resident of Boro Khatamari Village under Joymonirhat Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhurungamari PS Alamgir Hossain said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Boro Khatamari Panchmatha intersection area at dawn, and arrested Sheikh Farid along with five kilograms of hemp and 95 yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Bhurungamari PS, the arrested was produced before the court, the OC added.

On the other hand, a man was arrested along with 10 kg of hemp from Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The arrested person is Ranju Mia, 25, son of Safar Uddin, a residentof Pashchim Beldah Kurarpar Village in the upazila.

Nageshwari PS OC Nabiul Hasan said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Trimohani Bridge area on the Kadamtali-Andharijhar Road under Ramkhana Union in the upazila at around 10:15pm, and arrested him along with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Nageshwari PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.

JOYPURHAT: Four people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Panchbibi and Sadar upazilas of the district in five days.

Two drug peddlers were arrested by police along with liquor in Panchbibi Upazila on Thursday morning.

The arrested person is Gazi Muddin, 50, a resident of Birnagar Singhpara Village under the upazila, and Masud Rana, 27.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a special drive at Bikash Singh's house in Birnagar Singpara Village under the upazila in the morning. At that time, 200 litres of home-made distilled liquor were also seized. Then police arrested Gazi Muddin and Masud Rana from there.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Panchbibi PS Mashiur Rahman confirmed the matter, adding that a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested with Panchbibi PS in this connection.

On the other hand, police arrested two drug peddlers along with drugs in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The arrested persons are Shofiul Islam, 26, and Mamun Hossain, 24; both are residents of Pechulia Mandolpara Village in the upazila.

Joypurhat Sadar PS OC AKM Alamgir Jahan said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers led by Inspector Habibur Rahman conducted a drive in the house of Shofiul at night and arrested them.

A total of 450 Tapentadol tablets and Tk 85,000 in cash were also seized from their possessions.

During initial query, the duo confessed that they used to supply Tapentadols to local drug addicts and peddlers, the OC added.

The accused were sent to jail following a court order.

CHANDPUR: A woman was arrested with cannabis in Hajiganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The arrested person is Mafia Begum, 35, wife of Abul Kalam Kalu, a resident of Balia Village under Hatila Union in the upazila.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, the law enforcers conducted an anti-drug drive in the house of Abul Kalam Kalu of Majumdar Bari area in the village and seized 17 kg of cannabis.

At that time, 3/4 people including Abul Kalam Kalu of the house tried to escape from there. Then police arrested Kalu's wife Mafia Begum.

Hajiganj PS OC Mohammad Zobair confirmed the matter, adding that a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection.

SANTHIA, PABNA: Police arrested a man along with 600 yaba tablets from Santhia Upazila in the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The arrested person is Monirul Islam Babu, 35, son of Abdur Rahim, a resident of Sonatala Palpara Village in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Sonatala Palpara area in the afternoon, and arrested Monirul Islam Babu along with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Santhia PS in this connection.

Santhia PS OC Ashif Mohammad Siddiqul Islam confirmed the incident.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: A man was arrested along with drugs in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested person is Enamul Huque Faizul, 40, a resident of Barghania area of the district.

Kaptai PS OC Jasim Uddin said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Barghania Depot area at night and arrested Enamul. Besides, 12 litres of distilled liquor and 20 bags of cannabis were also seized from his possession during the drive.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Kaptai PS, the arrested was produced before the court, the OC added.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police have arrested two persons along with cannabis in a special drive from the Harashpur-Mirzapur Road under Harashpur Union in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Monday.

The arrested persons are: Sourav Ahmed Tapan, 21, son of late Tajul Islam, and Md Asif Mia Raju, 20, son of late Hasim Mia. Both of them are residents of Kalipur Madhyapara Village under Bhairab Municipality in Kishoreganj District.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of one Oli Ahad at Bagdia Sakin under Haripur Union in the upazila at 4:30am, and arrested the duo along with 16 kilograms of cannabis.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Bijoynagar PS in this connection.

Bijoynagar PS OC Mirza Mohammad Hasan confirmed the matter.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man along with 1,000 yaba tablets from Kuliarchar Upazila in the district on Sunday night.

The arrested person is Md Nasir Mia, 49, son of late Joynal Abedin of Chandiber Dakkinpara Village in Bhairab Upazila of the district.

Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 2) Lt M Shovon Khan said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Dariakandi Bustand area of the upazila at night, and arrested him along with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested with Kuliarchar PS in this connection, the RAB official added.

HABIGANJ: Police arrested a drug dealer along with 800 yaba tablets from Lakhai in the district on Sunday night.

The arrested person is Md Billal Mia, 38, son of late Raju Mia, a resident of Moharampur Village in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers from Swajangram Police Investigation Centre led by its Inspector Mohammad Mostafa Kamal conducted a drive in Moharampur area at night, and arrested Billal Mia along with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Lakhai PS in this connection.

BARISHAL: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested a woman along with 600 yaba tablets from Babuganj Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The arrested woman is Mst Parvin Akhter, 26, wife of Md Selim Ullah of Dakshin Shamvupur Village under Tazumuddin Upazila in Bhola District. She is the daughter of Nur Mohammad Chauchir of Aliabad area in Teknaf Upazila of the district.

DB Police sources said on information, the law enforcers arrested her along with the yaba tablets after conducting a drive in Rampatti Fakirbari area in Babuganj Upazila of Barishal.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Babuganj PS, the arrested woman was sent to jail following a court order.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Police arrested a drug peddler along with cannabis in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The arrested person is Abdur Rahman Bablu, 51, son of Shamsul Haque, a resident of Thalta Village under Majhgram Union in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the area at night, and arrested Abdur Rahman Bablu along with the drugs.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Nandigram PS, the arrested was produced before the court on Sunday.

Nandigram PS OC Hasan Ali confirmed the matter.

MEHERPUR: Police arrested a banker along with 52 yaba tablets from the district town early Saturday.

The arrested person is Mostafa Monwar, a senior officer of Dariapur Branch of Bangladesh Krishi Bank.

Meherpur Sadar PS OC (Investigation) Zulfiqar Ali said Mostafa Monwar lives on the first floor of Nurjahan Villa in Stadium Para of the district town. His colleague Junior Officer Babu Haque lives on the ground floor of the same house.

The two bankers locked into a clash at around 11pm on Friday. Hearing the news, a team of police visited the scene.

The law enforcers recovered 52 yaba tablets from the room of Monwar at that time, and arrested him.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Meherpur Sadar PS in this connection, the OC added.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: DB Police arrested two persons along with 150 yaba tablets in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The arrested persons are Sabuj Hossain Sarder, 32, a resident of Sagardattakathi Village, and Bellal Hossain Gazi, 28, a resident of Belkathi Village in Keshabpur Upazila of Jashore.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of DB Police conducted a drive in Rustampur area of Dumuria Upazila, and arrested the duo along with yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Dumuria PS in this connection.

Khulna DB Police OC Uzzal Kumar confirmed the matter.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police arrested a drug dealer along with 20 yaba tablets from Gafargaon Upazila in the district on Wednesday.

The arrested person is Shahriar Mahmud Rony alias Kadu Rony, 36, son of Abul Kashem, a resident of Shilasi area in the upazila.

Gafargaon PS OC Farooq Ahmed said on information, a team of the law enforcers arrested him along with the yaba tablets from in front of Shilasi Railper Mosque.

He was a listed drug dealer in the area.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Gafargaon PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.









