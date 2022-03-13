Acute fodder crisis haunts cattle farmers at Tentulia



Straw being sold in Tentulia Upazila. photo: observer

Farmers and dairy farms are finding no affordable alternative to feed their cattle. They are passing days with their hungry animals.

According to field sources, the cattle feed crisis has mainly been created after bringing wide grazing lands under commercial tea farming in the upazila.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, locals, farmers and dairy farm sources said over the last 20 years it was made a blanketed growth with small-sized tea gardens everywhere.

Even house premises have been brought under tea gardens. In a revolutionary trend, the tea estate growth has captured grazing lands. So, natural areas of grazing lands became decreased seriously. Not only that green grasses are destroyed by spraying chemicals and pesticides.

The grazing crisis has been continuing since the beginning of the artificial tea-farming in the northern border locality of Tentulia.

Due to destroying grasses by poisonous sprays, there have grown local cattle feed markets in the upazila, selling grass, straw and bran. But their asking prices are higher. Animal growers cannot afford these. They are hiccupping to feed their cattle including cow, goat and ewe.

Farmers said, they are in cash crisis; some of them are picking leaf-stem of plants and sorted vegetables from different areas and are feeding their animals.

A visit found sales of leaves of winter vegetables including cabbage and cauliflower. Many are bringing maize and wheat plants to markets for selling but at exorbitant prices. With a hope of getting profits, vegetable growers are bringing their vegetables to markets.

At present, per aanti wheat plants is selling at Tk 15-20, maize at Tk 20-25, napier grass at 15-20, and dry paddy straw at Tk 8-10.

Grass sellers Rezaul and Jahurul said, "We have to purchase dry paddy straws, leaves of cabbage and cauliflowers, napier grasses from farmers at higher price. It is a crisis time of green grass; purchasing it at higher price, it is being sold at a minimal profit rate."

Officially, there are 70,000 cows, about 1.5 lakh goats, over ewes, and 250 buffaloes in Tenulia Upazila. Dairy farms are over 100.

President of Dairy Farm Association Abu Hanif said, there is no fallow land in the locality because of increased tea estates; that is why green grass is not available; market prices of cattle feed are higher; so, dairy operators are de-sizing their farms; milk price is also lower in bazaars; purchasing fodder at higher rates, dairy farms are counting losses; land owing dairy farmers are advised to grow napier grass.

In Darjeepara Village of the upazila Firoza Aktar, Afroza and Asma Khatun are farming 15-20 goats each. They said, in the absence of grazing lands, these are reared in homes; grass is found nowhere; dry straw is fed; but straw is costly. They are thinking to sell out their goats.

Upazila Livestock Officer Dr. Kazi Mahbubur Rahman said, grazing lands have been made into tea estates; that is why grazing lands registered decreasing; green grasses are not available adequately; but advice is given among farmers for farming napier grass; and they are being trained also.

It is possible to overcome the fodder crisis by growing napier grass, he added.



















