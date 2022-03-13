Video
China's daily local COVID-19 cases hit two-year high of over 1,500

Published : Sunday, 13 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 201

SHANGHAI, Mar 12: Mainland China reported more than 1,500 new local COVID-19 infections on Saturday (Mar 12), the most since the initial nationwide outbreak at the start of 2020, as the Omicron variant prompts cities across the country to further tighten measures.
China's 588 daily cases were far fewer than those of many other countries, but the growing number could complicate Beijing's "dynamic-clearance" ambition to suppress contagion as quickly as possible.
Of the daily total, 476 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, including five people initially classified as asymptomatic who developed symptoms later.
The country reported 1,048 domestically transmitted asymptomatic infections, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, for Friday, the health authority said, up from 703 a day earlier.
Several cities have taken measures such as cancelling group events, launching rounds of mass testing and cutting face-to-face classes in school.
The north-eastern province of Jilin, one of the hardest-hit regions, said it had dismissed the mayor of Jilin city and a district head in the capital, Changchun.
Changchun has ordered all but essential businesses to halt operations and banned its 9 million residents from leaving their residential compounds for non-essential reasons. Similar measures have been applied in urban areas of Jilin city.    -REUTERS



