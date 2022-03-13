Video
Belarus denies plans to join Russia in war with Ukraine

Published : Sunday, 13 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 195

Mar 12: Belarus has no plans to join the Russian-Ukraine war but is sending five battalion tactical groups (BTGs) to its border on rotation to replace forces already stationed there, its Chief of General Staff Viktor Gulevich said on Saturday.
A top Ukrainian security official on Friday warned Belarus not to send troops to Ukraine, saying Ukraine was showing restraint towards Belarus despite the country being used as a launchpad for Russian planes, reports Reuters.
"I want to underline that the transfer of troops is in no way connected with (any) preparation, and especially not with the participation of Belarusian soldiers in the special military operation on the territory of Ukraine," Gulevich said.
    -REUTERS


