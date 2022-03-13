India, China to carry on dialogue to resolve LAC issues

NEW DELHI, Mar 12: The latest round of corps commander level talks was held on the Indian side of the Chushul-Moldo meeting point on LAC. Even after the 14th round of talks on January 12, India and China said both countries would work towards mutually acceptable solutions to resolve the border standoff, which began in May 2020.

Indian and Chinese commanders agreed to carry on dialogue through military and diplomatic channels to reach a mutually acceptable resolution of outstanding problems at friction points on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Ladakh sector, said a joint statement issued on Saturday, a day after the 15th round of military talks on the border standoff.

The latest round of India-China military dialogue on Friday failed to yield any positive outcomes even as the statement said that the two sides carried forward their discussions from the 14th round of talks held on January 12 for the resolution of relevant issues along LAC.

"They had a detailed exchange of views in this regard, in keeping with the guidance provided by the state leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest. They reaffirmed that such a resolution would help restore peace and tranquility along LAC in the western sector and facilitate progress in bilateral relations," the statement said.

It added that the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) agreed to maintain security and stability on the ground in the interim.

The latest round of corps commander level talks was held on the Indian side of the Chushul-Moldo meeting point on LAC. Even after the 14th round of talks on January 12, India and China said both countries would work towards mutually acceptable solutions to resolve the border standoff, which began in May 2020.

Despite three rounds of disengagement at friction points on LAC - Galwan, Pangong Tso and Gogra - the two armies still have 50,000 to 60,000 troops each and advanced weaponry deployed in the Ladakh theatre.

The 15th round of talks came on the back of positive signals from both sides.

While the Chinese foreign ministry on Wednesday said it was hopeful that India and China will make progress during the March 11 talks to resolve friction at LAC, Indian officials earlier said recent statements by both sides to find a solution were encouraging and positive. The focus of the current talks from India's standpoint is on the disengagement of rival frontline soldiers from Hot Springs or Patrol Point-15, one of the friction points on LAC. -HT











