Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 March, 2022, 2:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Congress elections may be advanced at meet today

Published : Sunday, 13 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 230

NEW DELHI, Mar 12: The Congress's top decision-making body, the Congress Working Committee or CWC, will meet at 4 pm today, three days after a huge defeat in state polls, and is likely to advance internal elections scheduled in September amid renewed questions about its leadership, sources said on Saturday.
The Congress faced a wipe-out in state election results declared on Thursday, losing Punjab, one of the last major states under its control, to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and failing to put up a strong fight in three other states where it had hoped for a comeback - Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.
In Uttar Pradesh, where the campaign was led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party chief Sonia Gandhi's daughter and sister to senior leader Rahul Gandhi, the Congress got just 2 seats out of 403, a loss of 5 over the last polls. The party got just 2.4 per cent of the vote.
The defeat revived searing criticism of the Gandhi family and growing clamour for a complete overhaul and a leadership change by number of party leaders - a demand that was so far confined to the "G-23" or group of 23 "dissenters" who had written to Sonia Gandhi two years ago.
"There will be no course correction," said senior Congress leaders, who are speaking out within the party against the Gandhis' leadership but do not want to come on record.
"It's too late" for the Congress, these leaders say, adding that this was a disaster foretold many times over. "We are speaking out of anguish, not anger. We were never consulted or allowed to be involved in the election decisions," a senior leader told NDTV. "The party is run by some babus and security personnel," he raged.    -NDTV


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China's daily local COVID-19 cases hit two-year high of over 1,500
Don't 'exploit' Iran talks, European powers warn Russia
US sanctions Russians over support for North Korea weapons program
Belarus denies plans to join Russia in war with Ukraine
As Cairo transforms, Egyptians fight to save their trees
Pakistan demands joint probe into 'accidental' India missile fire
India, China to carry on dialogue to resolve LAC issues
Congress elections may be advanced at meet today


Latest News
Zelensky speaks with Naftali Bennett about ways to stop fighting
Hadisur's body to reach Dhaka Monday noon
Mobile court fines Tk 50,000 for oil stocks in Lakshmipur
Ronaldo hat-trick sets all-time scoring record as Man Utd beat Spurs
Clash over Facebook post, 3 youths killed
Winter Paralympics to close after Ukraine, China athletes star
US authorizes $200 mn in additional military aid to Ukraine
Air raid sirens in multiple cities
Couple killed in Nilphamari road accident
BCL factional clash leaves 5 injured at JnU
Most Read News
Habiganj buses, truck collision leaves 4 dead
Restaurant owners demand commodities through TCB
Shakib takes a U-turn
Moudud Ahmad murdered, alleges wife
Mufti Hannan's brother arrested from Savar
French, German leaders urge immediate ceasefire in call with Putin
Educational instts to start classes in full swing from Mar 15
Bangladeshi woman dies in Kolkata hotel fire
Protests after Russian forces kidnap mayor in Ukraine
Disabled girl raped in Moulvibazar, one held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft