Congress elections may be advanced at meet today

NEW DELHI, Mar 12: The Congress's top decision-making body, the Congress Working Committee or CWC, will meet at 4 pm today, three days after a huge defeat in state polls, and is likely to advance internal elections scheduled in September amid renewed questions about its leadership, sources said on Saturday.

The Congress faced a wipe-out in state election results declared on Thursday, losing Punjab, one of the last major states under its control, to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and failing to put up a strong fight in three other states where it had hoped for a comeback - Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

In Uttar Pradesh, where the campaign was led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party chief Sonia Gandhi's daughter and sister to senior leader Rahul Gandhi, the Congress got just 2 seats out of 403, a loss of 5 over the last polls. The party got just 2.4 per cent of the vote.

The defeat revived searing criticism of the Gandhi family and growing clamour for a complete overhaul and a leadership change by number of party leaders - a demand that was so far confined to the "G-23" or group of 23 "dissenters" who had written to Sonia Gandhi two years ago.

"There will be no course correction," said senior Congress leaders, who are speaking out within the party against the Gandhis' leadership but do not want to come on record.

"It's too late" for the Congress, these leaders say, adding that this was a disaster foretold many times over. "We are speaking out of anguish, not anger. We were never consulted or allowed to be involved in the election decisions," a senior leader told NDTV. "The party is run by some babus and security personnel," he raged. -NDTV











