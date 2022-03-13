Video
Sunday, 13 March, 2022
Fire at port city’s market, 30-40 shops gutted

Published : Sunday, 13 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 11: The fire that broke out at Chattogram's largest wholesale and retail market for clothes Friday night has been brought under control after it gutted 30-40 shops.
The fire originated in the city's Zahur Hawkers Market, located under Kotwali Police Station, at 9:30pm, according to Newton Das, deputy assistant director of Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defence.
On information, nine vehicles from three units of fire service rushed to the spot and brought the flames under control, he added. "The cause of the fire and extent of damage could not be confirmed immediately."
Zahur Hawkers Market, a popular destination for the middle and lower-middle income people of Chattogram for purchases of clothes, was closed today.
The shop owners suspect that an electrical short circuit might have caused the fire.    -UNB



