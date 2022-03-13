Schoolgirl ‘kills herself after rape’

JAMALPUR, Mar 12: Rapid Action Battalion(RAB)-14 members arrested the main accused in a case filed over the 'suicide' of a tenth grader allegedly after being raped in Melandaha upazila of Jamalpur district.

Rab-14 members arrested Tamim Ahmed Swapan,25, on Friday night from Charshasha area in Mymensingh sadar upazila during a drive, said Asik Uzzaman, company commander of Rab-14 Jamalpur camp during a briefing on Saturday.

On Thursday, the girl aged 16 years allegedly killed herself by hanging.

From a suicide note of the victim her father came to know that accused Tamim had mentally and physically tortured her by keeping her hostage, said the Rab-14 commander.

On Friday, a case was filed at Melandah police station following a complaint lodged by the victim's father.

The victim's father said Tamim used to tease his daughter regularly on her way to school.

On Th#ursday night, she went to sleep after returning from school and later they found her hanging body, he said. -UNB











