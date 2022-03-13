Rescued crocodile released back into the wild in Sundarban

BAGERHAT, Mar 11: The Forest Department released a saltwater crocodile in Sundarbans on Friday.

Earlier, the crocodile was captured by fishermen while they were netting in the Bhaga area of Rampal.

The crocodile was rescued by the Sundarbans Division after receiving a call from Habibun Nahar, Deputy Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Affairs, said Azad Kabir, officer-in-charge of Karamjal Wildlife Breeding Center in the Sundarbans.

Later, the 4 feet long crocodile was released around 8pm, he added. "The crocodile is 6 to 7 years old". -UNB









