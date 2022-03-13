Video
Lille draw blank at home before Chelsea clash

Published : Sunday, 13 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 210

LILLE, MAR 12: Lille were held to a goalless draw at home against a resurgent Saint-Etienne on Friday just days before attempting to overturn a 2-0 deficit against holders Chelsea in the last 16 of the Champions League.
The reigning French champions also suffered a blow with the exit of Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches with a left thigh injury midway through the first half. Lacking ideas and inspiration the northeners never managed to worry Saint Etienne goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni at their Pierre-Mauroy Stadium where they host Chelsea in the last 16, second leg next Wednesday.
"We didn't manage to take the game in hand and get the crowd behind us," said Lille coach Jocelyn Gourvennec.
"We weren't very inspired. They were well organised and we did things badly. We didn't win the game even if we have two big chances.    AFP


