Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 March, 2022, 2:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Centurion Khawaja shines as Australia dominate Pakistan

Published : Sunday, 13 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 212

KARACHI, MAR 12: Usman Khawaja said he felt elated at scoring a hundred in the country of his birth Pakistan and was pleased with the chants of "Khawaja, Khawaja" from the crowds on the opening day of the second Test in Karachi on Saturday.
Khawaja's unbeaten 127 was the cornerstone of Australia's dominating 251-3, with Steve Smith also contributing 72.
The 35-year-old has made the most of a recall to the national side, missing out on a hundred in the first Test at Rawalpindi by three runs after scoring centuries in both innings in his return match against England.
"Look, it's very nice, they were saying 'Khawaja, Khawaja" and they said that in Rawalpindi as well," said Khawaja who was born in Islamabad before migrating with his parents to Australia as a four-year-old.
("The fans) have been great and very supportive, I couldn't have asked for more."
Khawaja said a few of his relatives were also in the stands at the National Stadium.
"I do have four members of the family in the crowds,' said Khawaja. "I have a big family in Karachi because my mother is from here."
His unbeaten 127 included 13 boundaries and a six with Smith providing support at the other end until he fell to a sharp Hasan Ali delivery with seven balls left in the day.
The ball made Smith play and barely carried to slip where Faheem Ashraf pounced to his left for a brilliant grab.
Pakistan could have claimed another wicket on the day's final ball but Imam-ul-Haq put down nightwatchman Nathan Lyon at short leg off Shaheen Shah Afridi.
All-rounder Ashraf -- recalled after missing the first Test due to injury -- snagged the first breakthrough, getting the ball to nip away and drawing an edge from David Warner (36) straight into the gloves of keeper Mohammad Rizwan.
Marnus Labuschagne was run out for nought nine deliveries later. But from then until the second last over of the day Australia looked in complete control with Khawaja leading the charge.
He pushed spinner Sajid Khan for a sharp single towards square leg to reach the landmark, punching the air to celebrate his tenth Test ton -- drawing applause from a crowd of 10,000 people at the National Stadium.
He first put on a solid 82-run stand for the opening wicket with Warner, who looked dangerous and greeted Sajid into the attack with two sixes.
Then Khawaja repaired the innings alongside Smith, who struck seven boundaries in a cautious 35th Test half century.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klopp expects strong response from his 'bad losers'
Lille draw blank at home before Chelsea clash
Neymar returns for Brazil World Cup qualifiers
Chelsea accounts suspended as sanctions take hold
Murray joins ATP 700 club with Indian Wells win
Centurion Khawaja shines as Australia dominate Pakistan
Naogaon emerge champions in Inter-div women's handball
Archery team leaves for Bangkok today


Latest News
Zelensky speaks with Naftali Bennett about ways to stop fighting
Hadisur's body to reach Dhaka Monday noon
Mobile court fines Tk 50,000 for oil stocks in Lakshmipur
Ronaldo hat-trick sets all-time scoring record as Man Utd beat Spurs
Clash over Facebook post, 3 youths killed
Winter Paralympics to close after Ukraine, China athletes star
US authorizes $200 mn in additional military aid to Ukraine
Air raid sirens in multiple cities
Couple killed in Nilphamari road accident
BCL factional clash leaves 5 injured at JnU
Most Read News
Habiganj buses, truck collision leaves 4 dead
Restaurant owners demand commodities through TCB
Shakib takes a U-turn
Moudud Ahmad murdered, alleges wife
Mufti Hannan's brother arrested from Savar
French, German leaders urge immediate ceasefire in call with Putin
Educational instts to start classes in full swing from Mar 15
Bangladeshi woman dies in Kolkata hotel fire
Protests after Russian forces kidnap mayor in Ukraine
Disabled girl raped in Moulvibazar, one held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft