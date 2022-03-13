Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 March, 2022, 2:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Naogaon emerge champions in Inter-div women's handball

Published : Sunday, 13 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 185

Naogaon district emerged champions in the Inter- Divisional Women's Handball competition beating Jamalpur district by 12-08 goals in the final that held on Saturday at Dhanmondi Sultana Kamal Women's Sports Complex in the city.
Bangladesh Olympic Association's Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza was present as the chief guest in the closing ceremony of the competition and distributed the prizes, said a press release here.
National Sports Council Director (administration) Sheikh Hamim Hasan was present as the special guest in the prize distribution ceremony. Bangladesh Women's Sports Association's (BWSA) President Mahbub Ara Begum Gini, MP, presided over the closing ceremony.
BWSA's vice-president Anjuman Ara Aksir and BWSA's acting general secretary Engineer Firoza Karim Neli were, among others, also present in the closing ceremony. Organised by BWSA, a total of 110 players from the 11 champions and runners-up teams from eight divisions took part in the two-day meet, which was held marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and golden jubilee of the country's independence.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klopp expects strong response from his 'bad losers'
Lille draw blank at home before Chelsea clash
Neymar returns for Brazil World Cup qualifiers
Chelsea accounts suspended as sanctions take hold
Murray joins ATP 700 club with Indian Wells win
Centurion Khawaja shines as Australia dominate Pakistan
Naogaon emerge champions in Inter-div women's handball
Archery team leaves for Bangkok today


Latest News
Zelensky speaks with Naftali Bennett about ways to stop fighting
Hadisur's body to reach Dhaka Monday noon
Mobile court fines Tk 50,000 for oil stocks in Lakshmipur
Ronaldo hat-trick sets all-time scoring record as Man Utd beat Spurs
Clash over Facebook post, 3 youths killed
Winter Paralympics to close after Ukraine, China athletes star
US authorizes $200 mn in additional military aid to Ukraine
Air raid sirens in multiple cities
Couple killed in Nilphamari road accident
BCL factional clash leaves 5 injured at JnU
Most Read News
Habiganj buses, truck collision leaves 4 dead
Restaurant owners demand commodities through TCB
Shakib takes a U-turn
Moudud Ahmad murdered, alleges wife
Mufti Hannan's brother arrested from Savar
French, German leaders urge immediate ceasefire in call with Putin
Educational instts to start classes in full swing from Mar 15
Bangladeshi woman dies in Kolkata hotel fire
Protests after Russian forces kidnap mayor in Ukraine
Disabled girl raped in Moulvibazar, one held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft