Naogaon emerge champions in Inter-div women's handball

Naogaon district emerged champions in the Inter- Divisional Women's Handball competition beating Jamalpur district by 12-08 goals in the final that held on Saturday at Dhanmondi Sultana Kamal Women's Sports Complex in the city.

Bangladesh Olympic Association's Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza was present as the chief guest in the closing ceremony of the competition and distributed the prizes, said a press release here.

National Sports Council Director (administration) Sheikh Hamim Hasan was present as the special guest in the prize distribution ceremony. Bangladesh Women's Sports Association's (BWSA) President Mahbub Ara Begum Gini, MP, presided over the closing ceremony.

BWSA's vice-president Anjuman Ara Aksir and BWSA's acting general secretary Engineer Firoza Karim Neli were, among others, also present in the closing ceremony. Organised by BWSA, a total of 110 players from the 11 champions and runners-up teams from eight divisions took part in the two-day meet, which was held marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and golden jubilee of the country's independence. BSS





