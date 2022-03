Pran-DRU Independence Day Badminton inaugurated

Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) President Nazrul Islam Mithu inaugurated the Pran Glucose-D DRU Independence Day Badminton Tournament 2022 on Friday. A total of 96 members are participating in the Independence Day tournament on the DRU Premises. The five-day event will end with the final match on 15 March at the same venue. photo: Observer