Muktijoddha SKC returns to winning way



A snap of the match between Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra and Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League on Saturday in Bashundhara Kings Arena, Dhaka. photo: BFF

The all-red outfits lost the last two matches in the league. They lost one match to Bangladesh Police and another to the Old Dhaka's Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society by the same 0-1 margin in those matches.

In Bashundhara Kings Arena on the day, 31-year-old Japanese midfielder Soma Otani opened the score sheet for the winners in the 22nd minute. No more goals were netted in the first half.

Maybe the home venue was not that homely for the Russel boys as they failed to return in the game in the second half as well. In that stead, they digested two more in that half.

Bangladesh defender Didarul Alam extended the lead for the all-red team in the 54th minute. Local striker Aminur Rahman netted the team's third goal in the 81st minute.

Winning the match, Muktijoddha updated the point tally to six only to place 10th on the 12-team point table. Losing it, Sheikh Russel was languishing at 11th place with five points.

In Gopalganj, the black and white outfits Mohammedan Sporting Club and Uttar Baridhara Club played a goalless tie on the same day.













