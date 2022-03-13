

Trophy unveiling of Bangamata Int’l Squash Tournament

The trophy of the tournament organised by Bangladesh Squash Federation was unveiled at Chittagong Club on Saturday (March 12) .

General Secretary of the Federation Brigadier General Kamrul Islam, Managing Director of SA Group Sajjad Arefin Alam, Secretary of the Federation and Chittagong Club Commander (Retd) Ashraf Uddin, Member in-charge of Squash Azizul Hakim, Executive Board members, invited players were present on the occasion. SA Group GM Syed Rafidul Alam was present on the occasion.

Sajjad Arefin said, "We are happy to be involved in this competition organised in memory of Bangamata."The development of the country and the nation is possible only if the youth can be involved in sports. SA Group is committed to providing all necessary assistance, including the development of squash, training of new players.

We have already entered into an agreement with the Bangladesh Squash Federation and are providing Muskan Drinking Water in all the tournaments organised by the Federation, he added.













