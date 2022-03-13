Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 March, 2022, 2:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Trophy unveiling of Bangamata Int’l Squash Tournament

Published : Sunday, 13 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 213
Our Correspondent

Trophy unveiling of Bangamata Int’l Squash Tournament

Trophy unveiling of Bangamata Int’l Squash Tournament

CHATTOGRAM, March 12: Bangamata International Squash Tournament will start on March 18 under the auspices of SA Group with the participation of ten countries. Apart from Bangladesh, 32 male and 16 female players from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Iran, Canada, Malaysia, Australia, Kuwait and Egypt will take part in the five-day tournament.
The trophy of the tournament organised by Bangladesh Squash Federation was unveiled at Chittagong Club on Saturday (March 12) .
General Secretary of the Federation Brigadier General Kamrul Islam, Managing Director of SA Group Sajjad Arefin Alam, Secretary of the Federation and Chittagong Club Commander (Retd) Ashraf Uddin, Member in-charge of Squash Azizul Hakim, Executive Board members, invited players were present on the occasion. SA Group GM Syed Rafidul Alam was present on the occasion.
Sajjad Arefin said, "We are happy to be involved in this competition organised in memory of Bangamata."The development of the country and the nation is possible only if the youth can be involved in sports. SA Group is committed to providing all necessary assistance, including the development of squash, training of new players.
We have already entered into an agreement with the Bangladesh Squash Federation and are providing Muskan Drinking Water in all the tournaments organised by the Federation, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klopp expects strong response from his 'bad losers'
Lille draw blank at home before Chelsea clash
Neymar returns for Brazil World Cup qualifiers
Chelsea accounts suspended as sanctions take hold
Murray joins ATP 700 club with Indian Wells win
Centurion Khawaja shines as Australia dominate Pakistan
Naogaon emerge champions in Inter-div women's handball
Archery team leaves for Bangkok today


Latest News
Zelensky speaks with Naftali Bennett about ways to stop fighting
Hadisur's body to reach Dhaka Monday noon
Mobile court fines Tk 50,000 for oil stocks in Lakshmipur
Ronaldo hat-trick sets all-time scoring record as Man Utd beat Spurs
Clash over Facebook post, 3 youths killed
Winter Paralympics to close after Ukraine, China athletes star
US authorizes $200 mn in additional military aid to Ukraine
Air raid sirens in multiple cities
Couple killed in Nilphamari road accident
BCL factional clash leaves 5 injured at JnU
Most Read News
Habiganj buses, truck collision leaves 4 dead
Restaurant owners demand commodities through TCB
Shakib takes a U-turn
Moudud Ahmad murdered, alleges wife
Mufti Hannan's brother arrested from Savar
French, German leaders urge immediate ceasefire in call with Putin
Educational instts to start classes in full swing from Mar 15
Bangladeshi woman dies in Kolkata hotel fire
Protests after Russian forces kidnap mayor in Ukraine
Disabled girl raped in Moulvibazar, one held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft