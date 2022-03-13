Shakib takes u-turn to play in SA



Shakib Al Hasan speaks to the media after a closed-door meeting with the BCB high-ups on Saturday. photo:: screenshot

The poster boy of country's cricket returned home from Dubai on Friday while Bangladesh national cricket team departed without him since he told journalists on March 6 that he is physically and mentally unfit for international cricket. BCB accepted his request and rested him from all sorts of cricket till April 30.

Day after his homecoming the meeting took place. The BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon, Cricket Ops chairman Jalal Younus and board director Ismail Haider Mollik sit with Shakib to know about his future plan.

"I am available for the South Africa tour," Shakib told journalists after the meeting.

"I had discussed with the BCB President on day before yesterday and we also had conversation today. As I've kept in all three formats, I'll be available in all the formats. Board will take the decision on when I need rest," he explained.

Regarding his mental stresses Shakib said, "It's not a matter to change in couple of days. Now I am in a better space since I have the clear picture in front of me".

The southpaw thinks that the South African natural beauty will help him to change his mental condition.

It's possible to get quick recovery if I go close to South African natural beauty," he expressed his belief. "A different weather brings changes in your mentality. Hope things will happen and I'll be able to do better performance for the team."

Citing recent fluctuation of Shakib in making the decision regarding the tour, the BCB President thinks that Shakib is in tough time to take decision.

He said, "Look, first he told me he wants leave, and then said he'll play. Then again he told that he is not fit. He again told that he won't. Now he's saying that he'll play. It's clear that he is in trouble to make decision."

We want to support him now. There's nothing to pressurise on him. If he wants to play willingly, we must welcome him," Papon explained.

The BCB Head, also a lawmaker, also informed that Shakib will leave country for South Africa tonight.

During their month long tour, the Tigers will play three ODIs and two Tests against hosts. The ODIs are part of the World Cup Super league and the Tests are part of the World Test Championship. The limited over games are slated for March 18, 20 and 23 while the longer version matches will start from March 31 and April 8 respectively.





