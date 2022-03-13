Video
Wife demands probe into death

Rob asks govt not to belittle Moudud

Published : Sunday, 13 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166
Staff Correspondent

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) president ASM Abdur Rob called on government to stop disrespecting Barrister Moudud Ahmed at the parliament.
Abdur Rob said it in a programme on the occasion of the first death anniversary of Barrister Moudud Ahmed at the National Press Club on Saturday. Barrister Moudud Ahmed Smriti Parishad organized the programme.
Recalling Moudud Ahmed's memory, JSD President Rob said, "Moudud Ahmed was a skilled politician in the national and international context. But we could not pay him due respect in his lifetime and after his death. The current government has disrespected him even inside the parliament," he added.
Mentioning that now the whole history of language movement, independence and liberation war is being centered on one family, Abdur Rob said, "This government does not acknowledge anyone's contribution to the country. But it must be admitted that Bangladesh did not become independent with the single contribution of anyone. "
Abdur Rob said, "Moudud Ahmed is an exceptional character in the politics of Bangladesh. As he was in power during every government, he also went to jail during every government to establish people rights in the country." Abdur Rob mentioned that his active role in every movement of the liberation war of Bangladesh has strengthened the Bengali leadership.
Hasna Jasimuddin Moudud, wife of Mudud Ahmed and daughter of poet Jasim Uddin, said, "A book on Moudud Ahmed's biography will be published soon. All the publishers have refused to publish the book as it presents the political history of Bangladesh in the impartial view. That's why I decided to publish the book myself very soon."
She said, "I heard that Moudud Ahmed was killed by the conspirators, in the name of treatment. I demand a clear investigation into this murder."
"Moudud Ahmed contributed to the enactment of many laws at the national level for the welfare of the people," said Hasna Moudud and called for taking appropriate steps to protect the memory of Moudud Ahmed. Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder and trustee Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury said, "As a law year Moudud Ahmed was a witness of many historical changes of Bangladesh before and the post-liberation war period."
Mentioning that the liberation war has been turned into the history of one person Dr. Zafrullah said, "Tajuddin Ahmed, Maulana Bhasani, Muzaffar Ahmed and all those who led our liberation war should be recognized. But no one talks about their contribution now."


