Eatery owners claim closing down in wake of C-19 loss, fresh price hike

Hotels and restaurants of the country have not been able to recover the financial losses it incurred during the Coronavirus pandemic period.

In the meantime, due to the rise in commodity prices, this sector has fallen further. And many hotels and restaurants are on the verge of closing due to the loss.

This was disclosed at the meeting of the 34th Central Executive Council of Bangladesh Restaurant Owners Association on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by restaurant owners from different parts of the country at the Institution of Diploma Engineers Bangladesh (IDEB) building in the capital.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Hasan, Secretary General of Bangladesh Restaurant Owners Association said, "We were trying to recover from the losses incurred during Coronavirus. But in the meantime, the unusual rise in commodity prices has brought us to a halt. Instead, they are now counting losses by selling food at a lower price than the actual price of the product. We can't sustain it anymore."

He said even after such a rise in commodity prices, no hotel-restaurant food price has been increased, although wages and costs have increased many times over. Meanwhile, I have received news that the prices of gas and water are also being increased. Everyone is closing their restaurants."

The Secretary General said, "We demand the government to provide them with products through the TCB." Then many will be able to survive. If they get the products at a fair price, it will cover some of the cost.

"We have demanded a 3 per cent VAT on hotels where workers and ordinary people eat," he said. We have proposed this to the NBR for consideration in the next budget. Besides, I have also demanded to increase the tax to 5 per cent. Then everyone can give that.

"Even in this situation, we are being persecuted in the name of mobile courts," he said.

President of the organization Osman Gani, Vice President Shah Sultan Khokon, Vice President M Rezaul Karim Sarkar Robin, Chief Adviser and former President of the Association Ruhul Amin, First Joint Secretary General Firoz Alam Sumon, Organizing Secretary Sayed Mohammad Andalib, Treasurer Taufiqul Islam Khan and other members of the association. Leaders and members were present.

















