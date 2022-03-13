One killed in Rajshahi wall collapse

RAJSHAHI, Mar 12: A worker died and four others were injured after a boundary wall collapsed on them in Chandrima Police Station area of Rajshahi city on Saturday. The accident took place in Chhotobangram area around 2:30pm.

The deceased was identified as Sirajul Islam, 40. Police said some 17 workers were constructing a RCC pillar of an under-construction multi-storey building when the wall suddenly collapsed on them.

Nine of them were working at the place where the wall collapsed, said Chandrima Police Station Officer-in-Charge Emran Hossain.

Fire Service and Civil Defence Assistant Director Didarul Islam said being informed, three firefighting units rushed to the spot and started rescue operation.

The rescue team took the injured to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where Sirajul succumbed to his injuries. The injured are being treated at the hospital.
















