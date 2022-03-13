11 killed, many injured in 4 road accidents



At least 11 people were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents in Habiganj,Savar, Natore and Patuakhali.

Our Habiganj Correspondent added that at least, four people were killed and 20 others injured when two buses collided with a truck at ShayestaganjUpazila in Habiganj district on Friday night. Police said the death toll from the accident might rise.

The violent accident happened at about 10:00pm in front of Ulukandi Highway Police Station. Identities of the deceased and injured could not be known instantly.

Omar Faruque, who is In-Charge of the HabiganjSadarAdhunikHopsital said two more passengers succumbed after they were brought at the hospital. At least, 11 injured were admitted to the hospital. The injured are in a critical condition.

Shayestaganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ajay Dev said the accident happened among two buses of AshiqueParibahan and Shyamoli Paribahan and a truck at about 10:00pm.

It was learnt that Ulukandi Highway Police chased a goods-laden speeding truck on the highway at about 10:00am. Being chased by highway police, the truck driver tried desperately to flee the area. Just at that time, a passenger bus coming from theopposite direction collided with the truck on the highway. At that time, another bus coming from the rear side also rammed the accident-affected bus, leaving four passengers dead and more than 20 others injured.

Meanwhile, the angry people blocked the highway immediately after the accident. Local people and CNG workers said the devastating accident took place due to the chasing of the truck by the highway police.

Our Savar Correspondent added that a woman and her two sons were killed when a private car collided with an auto-rickshaw in Dhaka's Dhamrai area on Friday night.

The accident that happened at about 8:30pm at Dhulivita area in the Upazila also left three others injured.

The deceased were Piara Begum, 45 and her two sons Nasib Khan, 20and Chhoton Khan, 18.

Deceased Chhoton's cousin Hridoy said the trio were returning home from their relative's house at Dhulituli by a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at night. Suddenly, the auto-rickshaw collided head-on with a running private car in front of Momtaz Medical in the area, leaving all the passengers of the auto-rickshaw injured.

They were first taken to DhamraiUpazile Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared Chhoton dead. Later Piara Begum and Nasib died on way to hospital.

Of the injured, two were sent to SavarEnam Medical College Hospital in critical condition. Dhamrai Police Station OC Atikur Rahman confirmed the accident and death news.

Our Natore Correspondent added that a minor girl was killed and her parents were injured as a truck hit the motorcycle carrying them in BaraigramUpazila of Natore district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Fahima Khatun, 7, daughter of Faruque Hossain, a resident of SadarUpazila. Banpara Highway Police Station Inspector Keramat Ali said Faruque along with his sister and wife hired a motorcycle to return home.

A truck hit the motorcycle in Fajlitala area, leaving three of them injured. Fahima succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

Our Patuakhali Correspondent added that three people were killed as two motorcycles collided head-on at Dumki in Patuakhali. The accident took place at Dumki Board Bazar area around 10:00am on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Bayazid, 15, Hira Hawladar, 20, and Habibur Rahman of Dumki Board Bazar area.

Dumki Police Station OC Salam said a motorcycle and a gas-laden pickup van were heading towards Baufal from Patuakhali. On the other hand, a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with a motorcycle while passing through Chargardi area leaving one person dead on the spot in pickup run over. Later, two others died on the way to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital. The OC further said that the body of one person has been handed over to the family. The bodies of the other two will be brought from Barishal. The driver and helper of the deadly pickup van have been arrested in the incident. Necessary steps will be taken in this regard.













