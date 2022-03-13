Video
Asians must lead in taking up challenges in a changing world: FM

Published : Sunday, 13 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has called the Asian nations to take the leadership role for addressing the emerging challenges and opportunities in the rapidly changing world.
Referring to the different current conflicts in the world, Foreign Minister flagged the concept of culture of peace promoted by Bangladesh and emphasised upon the tolerance and empathy saying that it is essential for a world that is sustainable and habitable for our future generations.
He made these comments when he attended the roundtable "Asia Anew: For sustainable regional growth" at the 2nd Antalya Diplomacy Forum held in Antalya, Turkey, Foreign Ministry release said on Saturday.
Foreign Minister is now on an official visit to Ankara.
"Any country including Turkey can be Bangladesh's partner in its ongoing development through making investments in Bangladesh," he said.
In the roundtable, Momen elaborated on the policies of Bangladesh in addressing the challenges like Covid19, climate change and how the government is implementing policies to take Bangladesh in the league of developed nations within the next two decades.  He emphasised on the importance of ensuring green technologies at affordable costs to all countries and the need of investment for ensuring gainful employment.
Momen reiterated the Bangladesh proposal for a South-South forum of Foreign Ministers that would share ideas and promote best practices for the economic issues of the developing countries. The high-profile roundtable was also attended by several other Foreign Ministers from Asia.
Mentioning the Rohingya crisis and the bold decision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in providing shelter to the 1.1 million forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals, Momen stressed for international cooperation in addressing the regional crises.  


