

NCC Bank celebrates International Women’s Day

Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Managing Director and CEO presided over the ceremony.

Deputy Managing Director, Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir, Head of Sustainable Finance Unit Ms. Nighat Mumtaz, Manager of Sonargaon Janapath Road Branch Sanjeeda Ismail Chaudhuri along with members of the Senior Management Team of the Bank were also present on the occasion. Other female officials of Dhaka city branches participated the program while Syed Hasnain Mamun, Head of HRD was master of the ceremony.

Sohela Hossain, former Vice-Chairman and Director of the Bank said that at present female officials in the banking sector are showing enough capabilities and improving efficiency at their own initiatives. She added that women empowerment is essential for long term sustainable economic development including banking sector as well as overall development of the country. Our collective achievements will be disrupted if half of the population e.g. women are left behind.

Tanzina Ali, Vice-Chairman emphasizing on women empowerment, said that since its very inception NCC Bank has been working to create a conducive environment and specialized opportunities for women officers.

The Bank is committed to safeguard the women officials and eliminate any form of harassment in order to create a women friendly working atmosphere for them.

