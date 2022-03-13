

Islami Bank Community hospitals AGM held

The event was presided over by Tanvir Ahmed and was attended by Chairman of the Board of Directors of Islami Bank and Islami Bank Foundation and the Director of Islami Bank Community Hospitals as well as eminent economist Prof. Dr. Md. Nazmul Hasan.

Islami Bank Foundation Vice Chairman Bir Muktijoddha Professor Kazi Shahidul Alam, a member of the Islamic Bank Foundation. Kamrul Hasan, Professor Saleh Zahur, Prof Dr. Fasiul Alam, Managing Director of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Muhammad Munirul Maula, SAM Salimullah, Executive Director of Islami Bank Foundation and CEO of Islami Bank Community Hospitals and shareholders of community hospitals were also present on the occasion.



Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Islami Bank Community Hospital Satkhira, Manikganj, Rangpur, Faridpur, Jhenaidah, Dinajpur, Naogaon, Madaripur and Mymensingh Limited has been held on Tuesday. The virtual meeting was held at the Islami Bank Foundation Hallroom, says a press release.The event was presided over by Tanvir Ahmed and was attended by Chairman of the Board of Directors of Islami Bank and Islami Bank Foundation and the Director of Islami Bank Community Hospitals as well as eminent economist Prof. Dr. Md. Nazmul Hasan.Islami Bank Foundation Vice Chairman Bir Muktijoddha Professor Kazi Shahidul Alam, a member of the Islamic Bank Foundation. Kamrul Hasan, Professor Saleh Zahur, Prof Dr. Fasiul Alam, Managing Director of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited Muhammad Munirul Maula, SAM Salimullah, Executive Director of Islami Bank Foundation and CEO of Islami Bank Community Hospitals and shareholders of community hospitals were also present on the occasion.