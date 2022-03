Sonali Bank CEO becomes member of board of governors of BOU

Honourable President & Chancellor appointed to him as Member of Board of Governers for two years Under act of Bangladesh Open University -1992 and amended 2009 in1992(1) Cha and 19(2).



Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md. Ataur Rahman Prodhan has been selected member of the Board of Governers of Bangladesh Open University, says a press release.Honourable President & Chancellor appointed to him as Member of Board of Governers for two years Under act of Bangladesh Open University -1992 and amended 2009 in1992(1) Cha and 19(2).