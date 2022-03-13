Business Events

Video
Published : Sunday, 13 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The Junior Chamber International (JCI), Dhaka Cosmopolitan observes its 10th founding anniversary at a city hotel on Saturday. JCI Bangladesh National President Niaz Morshed joined the event virtually while Dhaka cosmopolitan President Rezwan Ul Haque, immediate past President Saif Uddowlah and other directors were present. JCI headquarter is located at St Louis under Missouri in USA. It has activities in more than 120 countries and more than two lakh members worldwide. JCI Dhaka Cosmopolitan has been working for the youths and the underprivileged for the last ten years.


Jiban Bima Corporation Managing Director Md Saiful Islam and other high officials receiving its new Chairman Md Asadul Islam with floral bouquet at Jiban Bima Corporation Office in the city recently. Md Asadul Islam was retired Senior Secretary of Bangladesh Government service.  


