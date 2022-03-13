Video
ME furniture retailer Danube partners BD Daffodil Group

Published : Sunday, 13 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Business Desk

Mr. Adel Sajan, Group Director - Danube Home and Dr. Md. Sabur Khan, Founder and Chairman- Daffodil Group, Bangladeshexchanging the agreementMiddle East's Leading Home Furniture and Furnishing Retailer Danube Home partners with Bangladesh's leading ICT Conglomerate Daffodil Group atAl Bustan, Garhoud Dubai during the 3rd Bangladesh Economic Forum.

Middle East's Leading Home Furniture and Furnishing Retailer Danube Home partners with Bangladesh's leading ICT Conglomerate Daffodil Group.
In this regard a Relationship Accord was signed at Movenpick Grand Al Bustan, Garhoud Dubai during the 3rd Bangladesh Economic Forum on Friday.
Danube Home Group Director Adel Sajan and Daffodil Group Founder and Chairman Dr. Md. Sabur Khan signed the agreement on behalf of their respective Organization.
The accord aims to strengthen the business relationship between Danube Home - The One Stop Solution for All Home Improvement Needs based in UAE and Daffodil Group based in Bangladesh, who are pioneers in IT, Retail and Education in Bangladesh with global presence across UK, USA, Malaysia and Dubai.
In December 2021 both the organizations had signed an Agreement to open an exclusive Danube Home Franchise showroom in Bangladesh.
The event was graced by the presence of Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen, Bangladesh Prime Minister's Adviser Private Industry and Investment Salman Fazlur Rahman MP, and many other eminent personalities representing UAE and Bangladesh.
"This is a successful step in expanding our presence across South Asia. We are sure that our association with the Daffodil Group will take Danube Home to greater heights", said Adel Sajan.
Dr. Md. Sabur Khan said: "Bangladesh has done lots of development for the business community, it's an opportunity to come forward with the business. Our people's mind set with our technological development, business capacity and young people will help us to go to the next level. They will contribute to our business as well as for our beloved country Bangladesh to represent the world."







